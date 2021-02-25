New Transformers Animated Series Announced for Nickelodeon

✖

Less than 24 hours after revealing the expansion of Paramount+, now Nickelodeon has unveiled a brand new entry in the Transformers universe with the announcement of an animated series coming soon. The new series has been greenlit for 26 half-hour episodes and will chronicle the rise of a brand new faction of Transformers that will co-exist alongside the Autobots, Decepticons, and a family of humans that adopt the group. There is no word yet on when the series will premiere on Nickelodeon.

There's no word yet on how this series will tie into the ongoing franchise or if it will exist in the same continuity on Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy or the Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy. Check out the full press release below:

“As soon as I read the creative concept, which at its core is about family, I knew we absolutely had to tell this story with our good friends at eOne and Hasbro,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “The series will tell a reimagined story featuring both original characters and fan-favorites for a whole new generation of kids and families. The creative team at Nick, overseen by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, can’t wait to get started on building this new world.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Nickelodeon to expand the Transformers animated universe and bring an all-new more than meets the eye story to life,” said Olivier Dumont, eOne’s President of Family Brands. “This new series is a fresh creative take on the brand, which will excite longtime fans around the world and soon to be fans alike, all being introduced to the robots in disguise by an A list creative team led by eOne’s Mikiel Houser."

The all-new animated Transformers series is executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots) and developed and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the series is developed for television by Spinelli and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Senior Director, Current Series and Development, Animation. Production will be overseen for Nickelodeon by Conrad Montgomery, Vice President, Current Series, Animation and for eOne by Mikiel Houser, Director of TV Development.

The forthcoming Transformers co-production is part of Nickelodeon’s strategy to be the home of the biggest franchises kids and families love, and it expands Nickelodeon’s growing portfolio of influential properties that already includes SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue’s Clues & You!, the first-ever SpongeBob spinoff, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, the all-new animated Star Trek: Prodigy series and the recently announced The Smurfs partnership.