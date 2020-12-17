Transformers: War For Cybertron Shares Release Date of Earthrise

Transformers has made a grand return thanks to the streaming service of Netflix, re-telling the story of the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons that started on the planet of Cybertron, and fans won't have to wait long to see the next season arrive as the release date for Transformers War For Cybertron: Earthrise has landed! With the first season of the trilogy series ending with Optimus and his fellow protagonists seemingly traveling to Earth, it's clear that the series is taking a new stab at the original story of the franchise with some shocking new twists.

One of the biggest draws of the series has been the shocking hints that the new animated series that relies on computer-generated animation to retell the story of the Transformers is that the main "robots n disguise" will apparently be meeting with the fan-favorite warriors of Beast Wars. Though it's been decades since we witnessed the arrival of Optimus Prime and his Maximals fighting against a new take on Megatron with his Predacons, they remain fan favorites of the franchise and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see how these characters will be incorporated into Netflix's new take on the battles that started on Cybertron!

Netflix shared the news that Transformers' fans wouldn't have to wait much longer to see the next chapter of the War For Cybertron trilogy, with Earthrise set to arrive right before year's end on December 30th, showing us the story of the Autobots on Earth before the arrival of the new year:

The war has just begun. Transformers: War For Cybertron continues with EARTHRISE on December 30th pic.twitter.com/IvT4sjMNGF — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 17, 2020

The initial installment of Netflix's new Transformers Trilogy, Siege, gave us a brand new look into not only the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, but how the societal structure of Cybertron pushed this battle into taking place. Megatron was depicted at the start of the series more as a conflicted warrior, rather than the mustache-twirling villain that he was originally introduced as in the franchise, but of course, became eviler in order to help his side ultimately win this battle of life and death.

Are you hyped for the return of Netflix's Transformers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of "robots in disguise"!