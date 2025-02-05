New Transformers: Earthspark Figures Includes The Battle Trailer (Exclusive)

Hasbro has new figures for Transformers fans, specifically the Earthspark animated series, and they’re revealing them here at Comicbook! The biggest release in the wave is the Optimus Prime Battle Trailer playset, but it also includes the Deluxe Class Soundwave and Terran Hashtag. Below you’ll find details about each release along with the Earthspark 1-Step Smash Changers Assortment, which was released last month. Note that the Amazon links provided won’t be live until pre-orders launch, so keep this article handy. Updates will be added when available.

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK OPTIMUS PRIME BATTLE TRAILER / $39.99 / Pre-orders coming at a later date / Available Fall 2025 / Inspired by the TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK animated series, this OPTIMUS PRIME BATTLE TRAILER playset lets kids imagine their own epic adventures. Convert the 5-inch Optimus Prime figure into toy truck mode (13 steps), then attach the playset in trailer mode and roll out! Then, convert the Optimus Prime action figure into robot mode and flip the blaster on the playset to see it open up into a battle station. The figure can sit in the battle station and man the light-up blaster or the projectile launcher. Load a projectile into the launcher and launch it with the press of a button.

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK DELUXE CLASS SOUNDWAVE / $19.99 / See on Amazon / March 2025 / The TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK DELUXE CLASS SOUNDWAVE figure converts from robot to stealth jet mode in 18 steps! Fans of the animated series will love imagining epic battles with this 5-inch figure in robot mode, then changing it into a jet and soaring into battle. The 2-in-1 toy also comes with a blaster cannon accessory that can be attached in robot or vehicle mode.

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK DELUXE CLASS TERRAN HASHTAG / $19.99 / See on Amazon / March 2025 / The TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK DELUXE CLASS TERRAN HASHTAG figure converts from robot to pickup truck mode in 14 steps! Fans of the animated series will love imagining epic battles with this 5-inch figure in robot mode, then changing her into a pickup truck and zooming off to save the day. The 2-in-1 toy also comes with blaster and tow hook accessories that can be attached in robot or vehicle mode.

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK 1-STEP SMASH CHANGERS ASSORTMENT / $9.99 / Available Now here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon / Smash into action with the TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK 1-STEP SMASH CHANGERS action figures! Convert these TRANSFORMERS action figures from vehicle mode into robot mode by smashing it on a flat surface. With a 1-step manual conversion, kids can change it from robot back to vehicle—then smash again for super satisfying, fidgety play. Wave 1 of the TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK 1-STEP SMASH CHANGERS assortment includes Optimus Prime, Megatron Bumbleebee, and Terran Thrash (each sold separately).

Transformers: EarthSpark recently debuted their third season. The series can be found over on Paramount+, and it comes from the minds at Hasbro Entertainment and Nickelodeon. Released in November 2022, Transformers: EarthSpark is overseen by Dale Malinowski, Ant Ward, and Nicole Dubuc. And with actors like Zeno Robinson in town, Transformers: EarthSpark has become a hit with fans across the board.

As for its story, the show is set 15 years after the space bridge to Cybertron is attacked, and the civil war between Autobots and Decepticons has ended. With the war over, fans are taken to Earth where the Malto family settled into a small Pennsylvania town, and it is there two characters named Robby and Mo witness the birth of Earth-born bots. These Terran bots are adopted by the Malto family, and they find themselves working with Bumblebee and even Megatron to protect the new form of bots now popping up across Earth.