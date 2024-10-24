Transformers: EarthSpark Season 3 Clip Brings Prowl to Life: Watch

Transformers: EarthSpark is on the horizon with a new season, and fans are ready to reunite with their fave bots. In the wake of Transformers One and its success, Paramount+ is locking in a big season premiere for this original. ComicBook is now able to share a special peek at Transformers: EarthSpark ahead of season three’s debut, and it brings Prowl to life.

As you can see above, the new clip highlights Transformers: EarthSpark ahead of season three’s launch on October 25. The footage follows Prowl as the bot gets a number of tight hugs, and Prowl finds himself challenged by an intense bout of arm wrestling.

You know, just normal autobot things. Prowl has been waiting to make their stand in season three of Transformers: EarthSpark. Only, we bet the bot did not expect to be introduced like this.

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK IS READY TO BRING PROWL TO LIFE

According to Paramount+, Prowl will be voiced by Eric Bauza in Transformers: EarthSpark. The Emmy award-winning actor is a lifelong fan of Transformers, so they jumped at the chance to bring Prowl to the screen.

“Transformers has always been a fan favorite in my household growing up as a kid and even now as a parent myself. I’ve had the luck of being part of this iconic franchise both on the small screen and big . I am so excited to join the cast of Transformers: EarthSpark as one of my favorite Autobots, Prowl,” Bauza told ComicBook.

“Growing up, I never had the Prowl as an action figure.. maybe now as a responsible working adult.. I can add him to my vast toy collection!”

Continuing, Bauza took a moment to shoutout the crew behind Transformers: EarthSpark as the actor has worked with the creatives before. “It is also a great pleasure to reunite with Executive Producers Ant Ward & Dale Malinowski — who I worked with previously on Rise Of The TMNT as Master Splinter.”

WHAT IS NEXT FOR TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK?

If you are not caught up with Transformers: EarthSpark ahead of season three, don’t panic. The series can be found over on Paramount+, and it comes from the minds at Hasbro Entertainment and Nickelodeon. Released in November 2022, Transformers: EarthSpark is overseen by Dale Malinowski, Ant Ward, and Nicole Dubuc. And with actors like Zeno Robinson in town, Transformers: EarthSpark has become a hit with fans across the board.

As for its story, the show is set 15 years after the space bridge to Cybertron is attacked, and the civil war between Autobots and Decepticons has ended. With the war over, fans are taken to Earth where the Malto family settled into a small Pennsylvania town, and it is there two characters named Robby and Mo witness the birth of Earth-born bots. These Terran bots are adopted by the Malto family, and they find themselves working with Bumblebee and even Megatron to protect the new form of bots now popping up across Earth.

Are you excited for Transformers: EarthSpark to release season three? What do you want to see from the show moving forward?


