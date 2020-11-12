Nickelodeon Announces Over 100 Hours Of Seasonal Content As Part of Nickmas Celebration

✖

If you're looking for a way to celebrate the holiday season, Nickelodeon has you covered in a massive way. The network revealed that over 100 hours of seasonal content will be airing as part of Nickmas, and it will all kick off on Thursday, November 19th. Nickmas will feature a lineup that includes the season two premiere of Top Elf, a new celebrity-filled special titled The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular, and new episodes of PAW Patrol, Blue's Clues & You!, The Casagrandes, All That, Danger Force, Santiago of the Seas, and The Substitute. There will also be holiday episodes of Rugrats, The Loud House, and SpongeBob SquarePants, but things start with the season 2 premiere of Top Elf on November 19th at 7:30 PM EST.

For those unfamiliar with Top Elf, it's a competition show that has Santa (Tommy Snider) and Ms Jingles (Samantha Turret) welcoming seven talented Elf-testants to the North Pole to compete in holiday-themed challenges, and if they win $25,000 will go to a charity on their wish list. Each Elf-testant is paired with one of Santa's elves to help complete the challenge, and those challenges include things like building life-size countdown calendars, designing sweet treat carts, and more, and the show will also have celebrity guest judges that include Addison Rae, Jay Pharoah, Tori Kelly, Guava Juice, and JoJo Siwa.

The other original special is a variety show titled The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular and will be hosted by Lex Lumpkin. The show will feature musical performances from Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay and Ne-Yo, and will feature appearances by Gabriel Iglesias, Pharoah, Tisha Campbell, Trevor Noah, and Young Dylan. It will also feature comedy sketches from All That, The Astronauts, Danger Force, Group Chat, and Nickelodeon's Unfiltered.

Here is the full lineup for Nickmas:

- Top Elf “‘Tis the Season to be Top Elf” (season premiere) – Thursday, Nov. 19, at7:30pm, with new episodes airing on Thursdays at 7:30pm through Dec. 17. Santa invites seven extraordinary Elf-testants to the North Pole to compete for the title of TopElf. Social media star Addison Rae joins Santa and Ms. Jingles to judge life-sized countdown calendars.

- PAW Patrol “Pups Save a Bah Humdinger!”(30-minute special) – Friday, Nov. 20, at 12pm Mayor Humdinger is being very naughty on Christmas Eve, and it’s up to the PAW Patrol to help Santa and save Christmas.

- Santiago of the Seas “A Pirate Christmas” (30-minute special) – Friday, Nov. 20, at 12:30 pm Santiago and his crew must help Santa save Christmas. Guest Star: Alfred Molina

- The Adventures of Paddington “The Lost Letter” (30-minute special) – Friday, Nov. 27, at 8:30 pm (Nick Jr. Channel) Paddington has accidentally sent Jonathan’s Santa letter to Peru by mistake. When he sends Pigeonton to the North Pole with a new list, he goes missing.

- The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular – Saturday, Nov. 28, at 9 pm Nickelodeon brings cheer this holiday with star-studded guests and musical performances by JoJo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay and Ne-Yo as Nickelodeon star Lex Lumpkin journeys to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus before the biggest show of the year. Special appearances by Gabriel Iglesias, Jay Pharoah, Tisha Campbell, Trevor Noah, Young Dylan, and the casts of All That, The Astronauts, Danger Force, Group Chat, and Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered, including Darci Lynne with Petunia. Special messages from animated stars SpongeBob SquarePants, Lincoln & Lucy from The Loud House, and Ronnie Anne from The Casagrandes.

- Blue’s Clues & You! “Blue’s Night Before Christmas” – Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 am. It’s the night before Christmas and Josh and Blue play Blue’s Clues to figure out what Blue wants for Christmas, decorate with Steve, help Joe wrap presents, and celebrate a night full of holiday traditions. Guest Stars: Steve Burns and Donovan Patton

- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate “Ryan’s Christmas Time Special!” – Friday, Dec. 4, at 11:30 am. Ryan and his family spend Christmas remembering their messiest memories, coolest challenges and most magical playdates.

- Bubble Guppies “The Guppies Save Christmas!” – Friday, Dec. 4, at 12pm. On Christmas Eve, Molly, Gil, and Bubble Puppy discover Santa's lost list in the snow. To return the list safely to the North Pole, they have to keep it out of the hands of the Christmas-hating Humbug.

- It’s Pony “Bramley Holiday” – Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11:30 am. The Bramleys need to find a way to celebrate their traditions and be together for the holidays.

- The Casagrandes “A Very Casagrandes Christmas” – Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 pm. Ronnie Anne is excited for the perfect Christmas, but visits from the neighbors put her dream Nochebuena on hold.

- The Loud House “Season’s Cheating/A Flipmas Carol” – Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 pm. Lincoln tries to rig the family gift swap and ends up learning a valuable lesson. Then, a Scrooge-like Flip is visited by three ghosts in a special take on “A Christmas Carol.”

- Abby Hatcher “A Very Fuzzly Christmas” – Sunday, Dec. 6, at 10 am. (Nick Jr. Channel)Abby is determined to bring her holiday traditions to the neighborhood when a snowstorm closes the hotel on Christmas Eve.

- The Substitute “Gabriel Iglesias” – Thursday, Dec. 10, at 8:30 pm. Comedian and actor Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings kids on a hilarious journey to uncover the“true” history and traditions of the holidays.

- PAW Patrol “Pups Save the Marooned Mayors/Pups Save the Game Show” – Friday, Dec. 11, at 12 pm. While ice fishing in the North Country, Mayor Goodway and Mayor Humdinger get stuck in an ice crevasse. Then, Cowgirl Beryl hosts a game show at the Wingnuts’ farm.

- Baby Shark’s Big Show! “Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special” (series premiere) – Friday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 pm. With Fishmas just around the corner, the season’s hottest toy--Burpin’ Bubbz--is at the top of Babys and William’s wish lists and when Santa Jaws goes missing, it’s up to them to save the holiday.

- Danger Force “Down Goes Santa: Part 1” – Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8 pm. Danger Force learns the real story of Christmas. When Santa’s sleigh comes crashing down, an ancient spell is broken and the fate of Christmas hangs in the balance.

-Side Hustle “Friendiversary” – Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8:30 pm. Every year Lex and Presley celebrate their Friendiversary by giving each other a thoughtful gift, but this year a blizzard threatens to derail their tradition. The girls venture into the storm, making for a Friendiversary they'll never forget.

- All That “1134” – Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8:30 pm. Hit ‘Em With Spanish returns for a holiday edition, Nathan cancels candy canes, All That presents The Remote: A Horror Trailer and Denzel shows up at a department store to spread unwelcomed holiday cheer advice. Performance by: Pentatonix

- ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks “A Very Merry Chipmas” – Saturday, Dec. 19 at 11 am. Theodore is mistaken for an elf and whisked off to the North Pole to help build toys in Santa’s workshop.

- LEGO City Adventures “Arrest Ye Merry Gentlemen” – Saturday, Dec. 19, at 11:30 am. When Fendrich threatens to ruin Sinclair’s holiday gala, Duke intervenes to save both the party and the holidays.

- Danger Force “Down Goes Santa: Part 2” – Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8 pm. The fight to save the holidays rages on! Danger Force is forced to square off with Krampus on his own turf to try and save Christmas. Below is the rundown of Nickelodeon’s “Nickmas” classic holiday episodes, airing (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, unless otherwise noted.

- PAW Patrol “Pups Save Christmas” – Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 8 am; Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 am. When Santa’s sleigh crashes and the reindeer run off, Ryder and the PAW Patrol have to help Santa finish delivering presents and save Christmas.

- The Loud House “11 Louds a Leapin’” Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 pm; Saturday, Dec. 12,at 10:30 am; Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 1 pm. The Louds are getting ready for Christmas when the unthinkable happens to Lincoln - his sledgoes in their neighbor’s yard! Lincoln and Clyde attempt to pull off a sled rescue mission and end up finding out secrets about Mr. Grouse.

- SpongeBob SquarePants “It’s A SpongeBob Christmas!” – Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 am;Saturday, Dec. 12, at 12 pm; Monday, Dec. 21, at 1pm. SpongeBob inadvertently helps Plankton enact his plot to put all of Bikini Bottom on Santa’s naughty list, and now has to stop Plankton before he gets his Christmas wish—the Krabby Patty secret formula.

- SpongeBob SquarePants “Patchy the Pirate Presents the SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas Special” – Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 pm; Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 am; Monday, Dec.21, at 1:30 pm. Nobody in Bikini Bottom has ever heard of Christmas or Santa Claus until Sandy lets them in on this surface tradition. SpongeBob wants to bring Christmas to Bikini Bottom this year and his enthusiasm is infectious. Everyone gets into the spirit, waiting for Santa to arrive on the big day, except Squidward, who has scoffed at SpongeBob the whole time.

- Rugrats “Rugrats Chanukkah” – Thursday, Dec. 10 – Thursday, Dec. 17, at 10 pm. Tommy leads the babies into another adventure to save Grandpa Boris from the "Meany ofChanukah"- Grandpa’s childhood rival, Schlomo. While the Rugrats learn about Chanukah from the Seniors' play entitled "The Meaning of Chanukah," Angelica is determined to find a TV to watch the "Cynthia Christmas Special."