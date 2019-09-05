Nickelodeon Releases NYCC Panel Lineup (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon fans better get ready for New York Comic Con, as there will be plenty of SpongeBob SquarePants and Are You Afraid of the Dark at the show for you to enjoy. It makes sense too, as this year is the 20th anniversary of the adorable Sponge, and later this year Nickelodeon is also bringing back its popular anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark, so there’s a lot to celebrate. That’s why at New York Comic Con there will be a panel for each where fans can hear from the cast and executive producers. The SpongeBob Appreciation Day! panel will feature the voice cast as they go through a table read of a fan-favorite episode, and you can also get a sneak peek at a brand new half-hour special.

The Are You Afraid of the Dark panel will feature the cast and producers telling fans what they can expect from the new Midnight Society group as well as the upcoming episodes, but that’s not all Nickelodeon has planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you happen to be at the show you can check out a one-of-a-kind interactive SpongeBob SquarePants game inside The Krusty Krab, located at Nickelodeon’s booth, which you can find in the Crystal Palace.

You can get all the details on the panels below, and you can check out some exclusive images from SpongeBob’s big 20th-anniversary celebration starting on the next slide.

SpongeBob Appreciation Day!

Friday, Oct. 4, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (Location: Hammerstein Ballroom)

Rev up those fryers because it’s SpongeBob Appreciation Day! SpongeBob’s Best Year ever continues with a table read of a fan-favorite episode and all the latest Bikini Bottom news. Bring it around town to hear from voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), along with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli about what it’s like to be part of this iconic Nickelodeon cartoon. So drop on the deck and flop like a fish, because we’re celebrating 20 years of nautical nonsense! The panel is moderated by Tara Bennett (SyFy Wire).

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Friday, Oct. 4, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Location: Hammerstein Ballroom)

Just in time for Halloween, let’s celebrate the return of the Midnight Society! Light the campfire and grab the Midnight Dust, because we’re telling you the tale of how Nickelodeon‘s iconic horror series has been reimagined for a new generation. Featuring stars Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick), Sam Ashe Arnold (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), Miya Cech (Rim of the World), Jeremy Ray Taylor (It Chapter Two) and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting). Writer/executive producer BenDavid Grabinski and executive producer Matt Kaplan will also be on hand to share stories from the making of the limited series and show an exclusive clip.

Daily Booth Activity:

– Fry Cook Games: Nick’s booth features an interactive SpongeBob SquarePants game inside The Krusty Krab, where fans go head-to-head to complete food orders in a race against the clock.

– Costumed-Character Appearances: SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star appearances at Nick’s booth at select times during the convention.

– Giveaways: Fans can visit the Nick booth over the course of the convention for the chance to receive special giveaways.

Hit the next slide to see more from Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary celebration and relaunch of Are You Afraid of the Dark!

The Whole Gang’s Here

20th Anniversary

It’s Burger Time!

Marc Ceccarelli

Vincent Waller

Tom Kenny

Clancy Brown

Carolyn Lawrence

Mr. Lawrence

Are You Afraid of the Dark Logo

Are You Afraid of the Dark Cast