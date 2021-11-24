Nickelodeon Releases Spongebob & Star Trek Prodigy Character Mashup

Nickelodeon released a SpongeBob and Star Trek Prodigy character mashup. The Internet reacted about as well as you would expect to such a bizarre pairing. Janeway, Dal, Gwynala, Rok-Tahk, Zero, and Chakotay are all mixed with SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and Gary. It’s some weird times, but surreal imagery does absolute numbers on the Internet. Especially imagery that might keep you up at night. Check out more of the wild mashup down below. It’s clear that Nickelodeon is hoping for a hit with Prodigy. Early returns indicate that they might be onto something there. The company already renewed the show for Season 2 and the initial run of episodes isn’t even done yet. Star Trek has been an area of interest for the network since all the different companies under the ViacomCBS umbrella banded together recently. With the existence of Paramount+, it only becomes more necessary to have some content to fill the streaming service. Even better if younger audiences grow with the franchise as well.

One of the weirder variants present on that post is Kathryn Janeway stretched into SpongeBob characters. She’s the mentor for a brand new group of Starlet cadets. This year’s TCA presentation for Prodigy saw Kate Mulgrew speaking about the excitement around returning to Star Trek in this fashion.

an OUT OF THIS WORLD mash up! @StarTrek: Prodigy now streaming on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/rYqb7aLydq — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) November 24, 2021

“I am delighted to be back playing her, I love her. When a character defines a part of you life, you are in turn deeply grateful, which I am,” Mulgrew said. “She has never left me and I am thrilled to be back and to be introducing this to children.”

Series executive producer Alex Kurtzman is an executive producer on Prodigy. He said that the series presented a massive opportunity for the franchise when fans first learned about it.

“Star Trek is about so many things that are formative: the idea that our best selves will emerge in the future, the idea that our better angels will lead us to an optimistic place where all the things that divide us now are gone, in the rear-view mirror,” he recalled. “What I love so much about Star Trek is that each generation that finds it keeps finding that message again and again.”

Check out Paramount+’s description for Star Trek: Prodigy:

“Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”

