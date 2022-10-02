Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Commercial Reaches Cult Status on Saturday Night Live

The return of Saturday Night Live had a lot to live up to with the loss of four cast members, but they found some loyalty with a hilarious parody of Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC Theatres commercial. While Kidman has earned wide praise and accolades for her ad, in which she praises the power of cinema and declares "we make movies better, SNL's new skit skewers the reaction from fans to the clip. In the new bit from Saturday Night Live, we see Kidman (played by Chloe Fineman) gain an obsessed adoration from fans in the seats as they watch her ad, ultimately giving her energy and power.

It's a humorous commentary on the popularity of the commercial's contents and sends up Kidman's charisma, making her akin to a religious figure with a cult following. Only poor Kenan Thompson is left wondering what the hell is going on as everyone else is indoctrinated. Watch the clip below!

stand for the national anthem 🫡#SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/FmDF8zT8SH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2022

Saturday Night Live needed to come out strong with the premiere of Season 48, having lost multiple major cast members who have been with the series for years. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, and Aristotle Athari have all exited the show in the past year, leaving multiple holes to fill with four new cast members.

Saturday Night Live's new season kicked off with Miles Teller as the host, who kicked off the show with a parody of ESPN's Manning Cast that also made fun of SNL itself. Kendrick Lamar serves as the musical guest.