Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

For the second straight week, Saturday Night Live is on hiatus. The cast and crew of the live sketch comedy are on a brief break and will return next month with new episodes. As with most other times when no new Saturday Night Live episode is on the schedule, NBC has instead replaced it with two reruns.

The first episode comes at 8 p.m. Eastern, featuring Bridgerton alumnus Rege-Jean Page in his Season 46 hosting debut, featuring music from Bad Bunny. After local news, an episode from earlier this season will take up the usual Saturday Night Live time slot. The second episode will feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and hip-hop artist Saweetie.

Live episodes return on April 2nd, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael making his hosting debut alongside musical guest Gunna. On the April 9th episode, Jake Gyllenhaal will arrive at 30 Rock for his second hosting stint, while Grammy-winning pop star Camila Cabello performs. The April episodes will then round out with Lizzo, who serves as both host and musical guest on April 16th. It’ll also be Lizzo’s second time at 30 Rock, having last performed in an episode in Season 45. The April 16th episode will be, however, the first time she’s hosted the show.

This season has been packed with pop culture phenoms making an appearance at Studio 8H. During the season premiere, Loki star Owen Wilson made his debut, and he’s since been followed by Liu, Jonathan Majors (Loki), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Zoe Kravitz (The Batman), and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac.

Since three more episodes are announced in April, leading right up until Easter weekend, it’s likely the comedy will take another break immediately after the April 16th episode. In previous years, the show typically takes a one-month spring break before returning for another three or four episodes to round out the season.