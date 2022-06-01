Obi-Wan Kenobi: Listen to John Williams’ Theme

“Star Wars.” “The Imperial March.” “Luke and Leia.” “Duel of the Fates.” “Battle of the Heroes.” And now, “Obi-Wan.” Star Wars composer John Williams returned to the galaxy far, far away to write the theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi, officially released online by Walt Disney Records. The Disney+ series, scored by Marvel’s Loki composer Natalie Holt, is the first live-action Star Wars series to feature an original theme by the five-time Oscar winner behind all nine episodes of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga. Listen to Williams’ Obi-Wan theme in the player below.

In an interview with Jake’s Takes, series director and executive producer Deborah Chow said Williams wanted to create an original theme for the Jedi Master portrayed first by Alec Guinness and then Ewan McGregor.

“We were incredibly lucky, honestly, so fortunate. It just sort of worked out because he just had this very narrow window where he had a little bit of time,” Chow said. “I think the biggest thing, and the biggest reason [why] was because, looking at all the trilogies, Obi-Wan was one of the few characters that he had never written a theme for. So he came on just to write the theme, and we were so lucky it worked out.”

Chow, who previously directed episodes of The Mandalorian, added Star Wars “wouldn’t be the same” without Williams. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after Obi-Wan (McGregor) and Darth Vader’s (Hayden Christensen) fated duel in Revenge of the Sith.

“It’s so inextricably tied, and also emotionally, it is Star Wars with John Williams. So we were just so grateful,” Chow continued. “We heard it recorded live with an orchestra, and I think for everybody, it was so emotional. It felt very classic right away, where it felt like, ‘This has always existed.’ So it was pretty magical actually hearing that.”

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, new episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.