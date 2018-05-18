‘Once Upon a Time’: Jennifer Morrison Doesn’t Regret Leaving the Series

Once Upon a Time is coming to an end on ABC this Friday, and former star Jennifer Morrison is taking some time to reflect on her tenure as the show’s former leading lady Emma Swan, who exited the show after Season 6 last spring.

While Once hasn’t been as strong since Morrison and some of her co-stars left, the actress says that she has no regrets with walking away when she did. Talking with EW this week ahead of the series finale, Morrison confirmed that she made her exit at the absolute perfect time.

“No, I feel like everything happened as it was meant to happen,” Morrison confirmed. “My contract was up. I felt like Emma’s story had naturally reached its happy ending. There wasn’t really a new place for that to go for her. The things that we were aiming for creatively over those six years had all culminated in a really beautiful way. And for me personally, those things that have transpired in the last year of my life have been incredibly important to me personally and professionally. And it was absolutely the right thing for me.”

As many fans of the series already know, Morrison will be returning to Once on Friday for the series finale, bidding goodbye to Emma Swan one final time. EW asked the actress if she was ready to finally close the book on the character for good.

“I guess,” she said. “I think that I am in a position where, because I did step away at the end of season 6, I’ve had some time to have some space, and have some peace with it. She’s a character that I will always love, and I will always care about, but I really do feel like she went on an amazing journey. I was so fulfilled and satisfied with how she grew, and how she changed, and where she was able to arrive in her life, and in her relationships. So I feel very at peace, because I feel like she was able to grow into all of the things that I had hoped for her.”

After seven years of fairy tales adventure, Once Upon a Time will air its series finale on Friday, May 18 at 8pm ET on ABC.

Are you ready to say goodbye to the Once Upon a Time? Will the finale live up to the high expectations set by fans? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comments below!