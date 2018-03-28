‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Jennifer Morrison Shares Final Goodbye to Emma Swan

Once Upon a Time is gearing up for its very last episode later this spring, and Jennifer Morrison is finally saying a permanent farewell to Emma Swan.

Morrison, who starred in the first six seasons of Once Upon a Time, left the show heading into its seventh season this past year. The show went through a bit of a reboot causing several main cast members to exit. Morrison did return for one episode at the beginning of the season, but hasn’t been seen since.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ABC announced earlier this year that Once would be ending with Season 7. Many fans immediately assumed that the original stars would all be coming back at some point before the show came to a close, and they were right. Just last week, ABC confirmed that several of the original stars, including Morrison, Josh Dallas, and Ginnifer Goodwin would be back for the series finale.

On Tuesday, Morrison posted one last goodbye to the show, as well as her beloved character, having already wrapped her part in the finale.

“That’s a wrap” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Wow! What a journey. Thank you to everyone in the cast and on the crew for making my last day so special. Emma Swan will live in my heart for ever. And I will be forever changed by Once Upon a Time. Thank you to Steve Pearlman for the very very kind words at wrap today. It really meant a lot to me. Cheers to the spreading magic.”

When it was announced that Emma and the other Season 1 characters would be returning this season, Once Upon a Time co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis released a statement saying that they couldn’t imagine ending the show without them.

“Seven years after we set off on this magical journey, we prepare to say goodbye to the cast, crew and writers that made the ‘happily ever after’ that is Once Upon a Time possible,” Kitsis and Horowitz said. “We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to say farewell than by reuniting so many of the characters that our fiercely loyal fans spent years with on their adventures. We hope everyone joins our Once family, old and new, for what we hope will be the sendoff of a lifetime befitting this stellar cast and its incomparable fans.”

The series finale of Once Upon a Time is titled, “Leaving Storybrooke,” and it is set to air on Friday, May 18 at 8pm ET on ABC.