One of DreamWorks’ Best Shows Just Left Netflix for a New Streaming Home

Netflix has been doubling down on kid-friendly and family-oriented animated content, but its library just took a significant hit. As the streamer stocks great family titles like Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 and new seasons of originals like Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish and Pokémon Horizons throughout January, it just lost DreamWorks’ surprisingly good adaptation of a fan-favorite book series to a rival streaming service.

On January 9th, every season of DreamWorks’ The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants animated series, including the fourth and final season, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space, stopped streaming on Netflix – but it didn’t stop streaming altogether. Fans looking for The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants will now need a Peacock subscription after the series reappeared on the NBCUniversal streamer the same day it left Netflix, with the only catch being that only the first two seasons are currently available on the platform.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants is based on Dav Pilkey’s beloved Captain Underpants book series and serves as a standalone sequel to Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. It follows the adventures of fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold, who turn their ornery principal into Captain Underpants.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Is a Fun and Wacky Show Perfect for Fans of the Books

If you liked Pilkey’s Captain Underpants book series, or even the Captain Underpants movies, you’ll like The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants. The show remains true to the spirit of the books, delivering on their wacky, lowbrow humor and fun, imaginative chaos, and even manages to translate the comic book feel with creative visuals and unique episode segments like “Flip-O-Rama.” The constant laughs and low-stakes, high-energy chaos as George and Harold embark on over-the-top silly adventures is a celebration of imagination and storytelling that any age can enjoy.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants averaged a 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes across its four-season run on Netflix, with the show’s debut season even securing a perfect 100% critic score. ComicBook‘s review for the series called it “an earnest and ingenious delight” that “radiates with a delightfully silly energy” and “fully embraces that ridiculousness, evoking the sort of childlike mischief and wonder that all of us had at one point and time.”

What’s New on Peacock?

The first two seasons of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants joined Peacock’s growing library of DreamWorks titles following a wave of other great TV and movie additions to the platform so far in January. On the family-friendly front, Peacock subscribers can now stream titles like Abominable, All Dogs Go to Heaven, the animated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, and DreamWorks movies Shark Tale and Shrek Forever After. Peacock’s January lineup has also brought more adult-oriented additions like The Chronicles of Riddick, Den Of Thieves, The Green Mile, Into The Storm, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

