One of the Best Single-Season Shows of the 2010s Just Finally Returned to Streaming (And Ted Lasso Fans Need to Check It Out)

One of the most confusing — and often very frustrating — things about this era of streaming that we’ve found ourselves in, is that a show from a major network can just be completely absent from all major streaming services for no discernible reason. There were shows like Miami Vice and Moonlighting that had music rights issues with their soundtracks, but newer shows don’t face those same issues. Still, there are plenty of fan-favorite series from the last 20 years or so that have just been missing from streaming.

One such series, NBC’s Go On, finally returned to a major streamer this week. The single-season series aired back in 2012 and ran for a total of 22 episodes. On Monday morning, each of those episodes was added to the Peacock streaming lineup, making Go On more accessible than it has been in quite some time.

If you haven’t seen Go On before, this is easily the best opportunity to finally check it out. Fans of Ted Lasso should definitely rush over to give it a watch, as it shares a lot of the same core themes and values.

Go On stars the late Friends breakout Matthew Perry as a sportscaster who has trouble moving on with life after the death of his wife. At the request of his boss, he joins a support group filled with others in similar situations, and discovers something of a found family he wasn’t expecting.

Even from that brief description, you can probably see where the ties to Ted Lasso come from. It’s got the sports connections on the surface, but it’s really about coming together to share the load of grief and how people can bring out the best in one another. Had Go On come out a few years later, it feels like it would have found a lot more success and lasted more than one season.

While Perry is the big star of the series, there are several recognizable faces in the ensemble. Stranger Things‘ Brett Gelman appears in every episode of the series, along with fellow TV vets Laura Benanti, Julie White, Suzy Nakamura, Sarah Baker, Tonita Castro, and John Cho. Tyler James Williams, who has been a TV staple since Everybody Hates Chris (currently starring Abbott Elementary), is another one of the major characters, appearing in 19 of the 22 episodes.

You’ve also got Bill Hobbs with a recurring role in the series, and a long list of guest stars that includes Piper Perabo, Terrell Owens, Khary Payton, Rich Eisen, Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford, Jeff Hiller, and Perry’s longtime Friends scene partner, Courteney Cox.

Go On may have only ran for 22 episodes, but it’s absolutely a journey worth embarking on for TV fans, especially if you’re still searching for something to fill the Ted Lasso-shaped void in your heart. Every episode is now streaming on Peacock.

Are you going to be giving Go On a shot now that it’s streaming again? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!