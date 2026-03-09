One of the Best TV Shows of the ’90s Is a Hit on HBO Max (& the Best Successor Is Already #1)

Medical dramas are popular for a reason. There’s action, there’s tension, there’s typically a hint of romance, and, of course, insanely wild medical procedures that those of us who don’t work in the field could only come up with in our wildest dreams. So it really is no wonder that this medical drama that absolutely swept the 90s is a smash hit on HBO Max, or that its spiritual successor with the same star is the #1 show on the platform.

ER ran from 1994 to 2009, setting the stage for shows like New Amsterdam and, of course, Grey’s Anatomy. The series centered on the team of doctors who worked in the emergency room at County General Hospital in Chicago. Of course, this came with both personal and professional chaos, all while trying to give the best medical care to their patients. And thank goodness for the drama, because it has ER sitting firmly in the top 5 on the platform’s most-watched shows. And if ER is on that list, it should come as no surprise that The Pitt, also starring powerhouse Noah Wylie, has skyrocketed to the top of the list to take the #1 spot now that its second season is well underway—a season that differs slightly in both tone and intensity from its first, but is no less powerful for it.

There’s a Reason These Shows Are Still So Popular

ER‘s legacy is nothing short of enduring, having long been called one of the best medical dramas of all time. Its large cast of characters allowed the spotlight to be shared in a way that would obviously later go on to inspire other medical dramas, but the influence is particularly shining in The Pitt. “The show is extremely realistic down to the smallest detail, yet easy enough to understand. There is a lot of drama, but also some comic relief. The characters are all unique and different, but they work well together on stage. The plots and subplots are very diversified, but they all tie in somehow. The writing and coordination are incredible,” says one fan.

And the same is absolutely true of The Pitt, a show which seems to be singlehandedly attempting to break the pattern of one 8-episode season every 2-3 years that streaming has saddled audiences with (each season of the series is 15 episodes, with only 10 months between seasons). Beyond that, there’s a reason the show has earned and held onto its 95% critics rating. Its fast pace and emotional whiplash are masterfully done, leaving audiences desperate to hit “play next.” All of that comes alongside incredible and heartfelt performances and the brave tackling of real-life issues. But critic Jan Lee sums up the show’s success the best, saying, “With a stellar cast, its gritty, realistic look at the state of healthcare in America and a relentless pace, The Pitt is simultaneously heartfelt and brutal.”

