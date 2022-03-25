Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Premiere Date on Hulu Officially Announced

One of the breakout successes in the world of streaming in 2021 was Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, with its blend of comedy and murder-mystery antics resulting in a Season 2 renewal, which is slated to debut on the streamer on June 28th. Given the star power of series leads Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that fans couldn’t get enough of the project, with Season 2 having added a number of additional compelling performers. Check out Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building when it premieres on June 28th.

Season 1 of the series was described, “From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

“Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu, and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection,” series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman said in a statement when the series was renewed. “To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!”

“There has been something about this project that felt almost fated from the start; from Dan’s first lunch with Steve in which Steve happened to mention he had an idea for a series, to John jumping aboard to co-create it, to Steve’s agreeing to star but only if Marty joined him, to the inspired addition of Selena,” 20th Television president Karey Burke added. “The comedy this team delivered has been the obsession of every executive at this studio, and our friends at Hulu have treated it like the crown jewel that it is. And now, thanks to the incredible audience response, we are so happy to say there will be more murders in the building — which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia.”

