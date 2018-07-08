‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 6: First Look at Returning Characters

Orange Is the New Black is prepping for its sixth season release on July 27, and now we have the first look of who will be returning for the season ahead.

Netflix released six character images on Sunday in order to tease a release date for the season’s trailer.

These six photos each show a character as they will appear in the upcoming episodes. All the characters were involved in the cliffhanger at the end of season 5, so their use in promotional art may signal their survival. Proceed with caution if you want to go into season 6 completely spoiler-free.

Scroll through to see all the images.

Piper Chapman

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) is the first character we see in the new teaser.

It is not much of a surprise that Piper is back in season 6, being as she has been the primary character of the series, even as more supporting characters were fleshed out.

Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren

Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren (Uzo Aduba) is the second character we see, giving fans a sigh of relief.

Crazy Eyes’ mental illness often makes her unpredictable, meaning that the police clash in the season 5 cliffhanger could easily go south for her character.

Galina “Red” Reznikov

Galina “Red” Reznikov (Kate Mulgrew) is another staple of the series and the maternal figure for many characters on the show.

Her presence more than likely means she survives the conflict and lives to fight (and cook) another day.

Gloria Mendoza

Gloria Mendoza (Selenis Leyva) is one of the show’s most important supporting characters, but far from the most vital.

Gloria fans will surely be relived to see her here, especially due to the growth her character went through in season 5.

Nicky Nichols

Nicky Nichols (Natasha Lyonne) is one of the show’s most beloved characters and who also seemed to be a possible exit waiting to happen.

Her numerous flirts with death or exile have happened throughout the show set her up to possible be a casualty of the season 5 cliffhanger.

However, this promotional photo presumably signals that she survives, but it is unclear if she will reunite with her best friend, Lorna Muccio (Yael Stone).

Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes

Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes (Adrienne C. Moore) signals the end of the character teases.

Fans are surely thrilled to see that Black Cindy lives to fight and spread her comedic relief another day.

Characters Not Present

While these six characters are safe, it is still unclear what happens to some other major players.

Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson (Danielle Brooks), Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett (Taryn Manning), Dayanara “Daya” Diaz (Dascha Polanco) and Lorna are among the characters not shown in the teaser.

Also not present are Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales (Jackie Cruz), Carrie “Big Boo” Black (Lea DeLaria), Maria Ruiz (Jessica Pimentel), Sophia Burset (Laverne Cox) and Norma Romano (Annie Golden), among others.

Full Trailer Teaser

Smile for the camera. pic.twitter.com/izwNUyfxXS — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) July 8, 2018

If you put all those teaser images together, they spell out “TRAILER.”

They were all released as a video clip ending with the word “TOMORROW” and the logos for Netflix and OITNB.

There is no word on what time the trailer will be released.

All episodes of Orange Is the New Black are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 6 will be released on July 27.

