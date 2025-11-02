Original Scrubs Star Addresses Reboot Return 16 Years After Last Appearance

Scrubs has gone down in history as one of the greatest workplace comedy series of all time—up there with other sitcoms like Brooklyn 99, Abbott Elementary, 30 Rock, and Parks and Rec. Starring Zack Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison, its plot is known by 90% of the television-watching population: A new group of medical students arrives to learn the ropes at Sacred Heart Hospital, where J.D., Turk, Kelso, and acerbic Dr. Cox are the instructors. J.D. continues to romance Elliot as he imparts wisdom to a new class, which includes Lucy, Drew, Cole, and Maya.

Amy Smart, who played Tasty Coma Wife, also known as Jamie Moyer, in the episode “My Finale”, which centered around JD’s final fantasy, recently sat down for an interview, talking about her new show Held Hostage In My House, as well as her time on Scrubs—and how she would feel about a return. When asked about her memories of working on the show, Smart said, “Zach is hilarious. The whole cast was really great. The writers, you know, it took the medical world, and flipped it around and brought so much levity to it. But then, there’s also obviously heartfelt moments as well in that show. So I felt like it was really innovative for its time and dark and twisted. I mean, my character is called Tasty Coma Wife. I mean, that’s not the typical medical, you know, show type of character. And there’s like fun fantasy, you know, in that show, and it goes on all these weird tangents. I loved working on that. It was just like a blast.”

Is There Hope For TCW In A Return To Scrubs?

“I would definitely revisit the Tasty Coma Wife. I mean it was just honestly, such a fun, quirky show to do,” Smart said when asked if she would consider returning to Scrubs. And with season 10 having been officially greenlit, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility. Zack Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley are all slated to return.

As for what she’s up to now, Amy Smart has a new show titled Held Hostage In My House, where she plays a struggling artist and single mom who runs her own rural vacation rental with a myriad of guests. It’s there that she’s brutally attacked, left tied up and abandoned in her home, where she has to work through the trauma and the memories of guests who have stayed there to uncover who attacked her. She begins to suffer from hallucinations, blurring facts and fear as she fights for her life.

