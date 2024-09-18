Orphan Black: Echoes Cancelled by AMC After One Season

The latest chapter of Clone Club has officially drawn to a close. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Orphan Black: Echoes has been cancelled after only one season on AMC and BBC America. The series, which is a sequel and spinoff to the Emmy-winning hit Orphan Black, premiered its entire first season overseas last fall, before airing weekly in the United States earlier this summer.

Set decades after the events of the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes followed a new cloning conspiracy through the lens of an adult Dr. Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes), who came up with the technology to "print" full clone models of existing DNA, and Lucy (Krysten Ritter), a woman who discovers she has been printed. The series featured return appearances from a number of characters from Orphan Black, including Jordan Gavaris as Felix Dawkins, and Evelyne Brochu as Delphine Cormier.

What Would Orphan Black: Echoes Season 2 Have Been About?

Season 2 of Echoes would have presumably followed up on the shocking events of the Season 1 finale, as Paul Darros (James Hiroyuki Lao) unveiled his human printing plan to the world. Unbeknownst to the series' other characters (and most of the world), Darros had taken the genetic information of some of the world's greatest minds and created teenaged print-outs of each of them, in hopes of manipulating their lives for his own capitalistic gain. These print-outs included a teenaged incarnation of Kira, as well as a new incarnation of Jules (Amanda Fix), before Darros shoots the real Jules and kills her.

Series creator Anna Fishko had most recently said that the potential for Season 2 was still in the cards, telling TVLine that "We're really hoping for a Season 2. It's definitely on the table and a conversation that's ongoing with AMC."

Would Tatiana Maslany Have Returned in Orphan Black: Echoes?

As Fishko revealed in a recent interview, there were previously plans to have Orphan Black series star Tatiana Maslany reprise her role as one of the Leda clones in Echoes' first season, but the cameo did not come to fruition. While it's unclear at this point which of the clones Maslany would have portrayed, scheduling conflicts caused by the actress starring in AMC's now-scrapped adaptation of Invitation to a Bonfire ultimately prevented it.

"Yeah, she was," Fishko revealed. "We talked about it a lot actually. We had a whole episode set aside for her in the back half of the season, but it just didn't work out in terms of schedule. Unfortunately she was shooting at exactly the same time we were shooting and we just couldn't make it work out."