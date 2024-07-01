Orphan Black: Echoes Reveals the Status of a Beloved Leda Clone

We're only two episodes into Orphan Black: Echoes, and the AMC and BBC America series is already filled with surprises. The show, which is set decades after the events of Orphan Black, has taken a unique approach to its central cloning conspiracy thus far, while acknowledging the past events of the original series. In the series' latest episode, that included lines of dialogue confirming the fate of one of Orphan Black's original clones (played by Tatiana Maslany). Spoilers for Episode 2 of Orphan Black: Echoes, "Jules", below! Only look if you want to know!

A major part of Echoes' second episode concerns a reunion between Dr. Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes) and her uncle, Felix Dawkins (Jordan Gavaris). As they team up to visit a high-tech club in search of a street drug that Kira needs to continue her experiments — and debate about Kira's role in the new "printing" program — the topic of Kira's mother, Sarah Manning, comes up. As Kira and Felix put it, Sarah is not only still alive, she has become a prolific humanitarian with a Mother Theresa-esque impact on those around her. While we might not see Sarah or any Leda clones on Echoes right away, this at least confirms for a fact that Sarah has had a long and happy life and gotten to old age, which is an especially interesting juxtaposition with her punk-rock, street-wise days during the events of the original series.

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Krysten Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avon Jogia.

"I hope people enjoy the show," Ritter told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. "I hope that the fans of the original spot and find and appreciate all of the Easter eggs. But also, I think it's something that will be fun for totally new audiences that haven't seen the original, because I think the show is its own thing and stands on its own as a fun ride."

New episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes air Sundays at 10/9c on AMC, BBC America, and AMC+.