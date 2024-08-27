Orphan Black: Echoes Season 2 Gets New Update From Showrunner

This past Sunday brought the Season 1 finale of Orphan Black: Echoes, the buzzy new spinoff to the beloved and Emmy-winning series Orphan Black. At the time of this writing, Echoes has yet to be renewed for a sophomore season, which has worried some viewers after the shocking events of the Season 1 finale — but apparently, there’s still hope for more. In a recent interview with TVLine, Echoes showrunner Anna Fishko confirmed that the series has not been cancelled, and that conversations surrounding more episodes are still “ongoing.”

“We’re really hoping for a Season 2,” Fishko revealed. “It’s definitely on the table and a conversation that’s ongoing with AMC.”

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world.

Fishko serves as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Rya Kihlstedt, and Avon Jogia.

Why Is Tatiana Maslany Not in Orphan Black: Echoes?

As Fishko revealed in the same interview, there were previously plans to have Orphan Black series star Tatiana Maslany reprise her role as one of the Leda clones in Echoes’ first season, but the cameo did not come to fruition. While it’s unclear at this point which of the clones Maslany would have portrayed, scheduling conflicts caused by the actress starring in AMC’s now-scrapped adaptation of Invitation to a Bonfire ultimately prevented it.

“Yeah, she was,” Fishko revealed. “We talked about it a lot actually. We had a whole episode set aside for her in the back half of the season, but it just didn’t work out in terms of schedule. Unfortunately she was shooting at exactly the same time we were shooting and we just couldn’t make it work out.”

“We’d still love to have Tatiana come back,” Fishko added. “If we could bring one of the original sister clones back, I think that would be fun and we’d love to do it. So maybe in a second season, the stars would align in terms of scheduling. That would be really great.”

The first season of Orphan Black: Echoes is available to stream exclusively on AMC+.