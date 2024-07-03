Outer Range Cancelled After Two Seasons by Prime Video

Amazon’s critically acclaimed sci-fi Western, Outer Range, won’t be returning for a third season on the company’s Prime Video service. The Josh Brolin-starring series debuted to great reviews back in 2022, followed by another well-received season back in May of this year. Despite the positive reaction, Outer Range apparently didn’t perform well enough with audiences for Amazon to give Season 3 the green light.

News broke on Wednesday that Prime Video was moving on from Outer Range after its second season. Variety confirmed the news with a source at Amazon, and the publication’s report doesn’t give any indication of Outer Range being shopped to rival streamers or networks for a potential renewal.

Brolin stars in both seasons of Outer Range as a rancher named Royal Abbott. Near the start of the series, Royal discovered a dark void on his land and it brought a slew of ever-evolving mysteries to the ranch. The series debuted at an opportune time, as modern Western Yellowstone was establishing itself as the biggest hit on television. The two shows are ultimately very different, with Outer Range diving deep into its mystery and sci-fi elements, but the Western ranch setting and family elements made the two programs easy to compare when Outer Range was first released.

In addition Brolin, Outer Range stars Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemskui, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. Outer Range comes from executive producers Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.

You can check out the official synopsis for Outer Range Season 2 below.

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts. Outer Range’s second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.