10 Best Shows on Paramount+ to Binge in One Weekend

Paramount+ isn’t the streaming service most people turn to for excellent limited series and shorter recurring shows, but there are still plenty of worthwhile titles on the platform. Netflix and Max arguably boast deeper and better catalogs, but Paramount+ features some great miniseries and short shows that would be perfect for a weekend binge. Standout properties like Twin Peaks and Mayor of Kingstown are a bit too lengthy to watch in a couple of days, but viewers can browse through Paramount+’s TV library to find a number of hidden gems that won’t take a week or longer to finish. From underrated series to fan-favorite prequels, Paramount+ has every TV lover’s weekend covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following 10 Paramount+ shows are some of the best the platform has to offer, and they shows can easily be binged in a single weekend.

Fellow Travelers

Based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel, the 2023 Showtime miniseries Fellow Travelers tells a captivating romance story. Beginning in the 1950s, the show chronicles a decades-long love story between U.S. State Department official Hawk Fuller (Matt Bomer) and congressional staffer Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey). Amid the political turmoil of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, the two encounter various challenges that test the strength of their relationship. Fellow Travelers expertly uses its historical backdrop to illustrate the world’s impact on two individuals. Beautifully performed and well-written this tale cements Fellow Travelers as one of the best romance limited series of the last five years. Fellow Travelers contains only eight episodes, making it a perfect choice to watch on Paramount+ over one weekend.

The Offer

The Offer is a one-of-a-kind miniseries that will entertain movie buffs. Released in 2022, the show details the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather in a dramatized fashion. The Offer principally follows producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) as he works alongside Coppola (Dan Fogler) and others to develop the iconic adaption of Mario Puzo’s gangster novel. The Offer is endlessly intriguing for fans of The Godfather or showbiz history as a whole. An engrossing inside look at movie-making, the series demonstrates what it took to make such an ambitious project a reality, and its scripted elements add a great sense of character to The Offer. The show’s 10 episodes can seamlessly take up an entire weekend of binging.

The Agency: Central Intelligence

A relatively new spy thriller show, The Agency: Central Intelligence premiered in 2024 on Paramount+. The series follows undercover CIA agent Brandon Colby aka Martian (Michael Fassbender), who returns to London after a lengthy covert operation overseas. Martian reconnects with people from his past as they take on new missions and new international threats. The Agency: Central Intelligence has exciting action sequences, compelling drama, and edge-of-your-seat suspense. Additionally featuring Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Katherine Waterston, The Agency: Central Intelligence‘s cast takes the series’ enthralling narrative to another level. Audiences will find it difficult to take their eyes away from The Agency: Central Intelligence, and Season 1’s 10 episodes make for a satisfying weekend binge. Season 2 does not have a premiere date yet, but the next batch of episodes could air as early as Fall 2025.

Halo

Fans of the Halo video games need to check out Paramount+’s TV series based on the property. Spearheaded by the renowned protagonist Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), Halo follows a group of elite super-soldiers as they battle an alien enemy known as the Covenant. Packed with tons of excitement and flashy fight sequences, Halo triumphantly does justice to its source material — even if watching the battles isn’t nearly as fulfilling as being a part of them. Halo has something to offer everyone, as lovers of the sci-fi genre without any exposure to the games will still enjoy the Paramount+ show. Halo consists of just two seasons made up of 17 episodes total, which can be binged in a few days.

1883

Anyone who loved Paramount+’s Yellowstone or who plans on eventually watching the series should check out 1883. The prequel miniseries, released in 2021, details the early Dutton family’s journey from Texas to Oregon, and eventually Montana — where they set up their ranch. A worthwhile Western tale, 1883 presents an intriguing backstory of the main series’ central family, while serving as an engaging narration of post-Civil War life in America. Memorable acting performances from Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, and Faith Hill bring 1883‘s characters to life, and the show succeeds at connecting to Yellowstone while offering something appealing for all Western genre fans. 1883 is comprised of only 10 episodes, so Paramount+ subscribers should add the show to their watchlist for a weekend binge.

1923

After watching 1883, those who enjoyed the Yellowstone prequel should immediately queue up 1923. The Paramount+ limited series aired one year after its predecessor and garnered similar praise from critics and TV audiences. In 1923, Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) and the rest of their family endure the hardship of the Prohibition era and the buildup to the Great Depression at their Montana ranch. Like 1883, the newer prequel series creates fascinating character dynamics and details its historical setting with incredible attention to detail. Ford and Mirren shine as the lead duo, and 1923‘s supporting cast members also deliver standout performances. 1923‘s two seasons contain 16 episodes combined, making for a lengthy, yet enjoyable, watch over a single weekend.

Lioness

Paramount+’s Lioness offers a compelling spin on the spy thriller genre. In the series, the CIA implements the Lioness program, which enlists female operatives amid the war on terror. Lioness centers on Joe McNamara (Zoe Saldaña), the initiative’s leader as she manages her sector of the agency. Although Lioness contains all of the tension and action of a typical spy thriller, it also heavily focuses on its characters lives away from their work for the CIA. Thus, it’s easy to become absorbed in the well-rounded story of Lioness, as it functions as a compelling family drama alongside its CIA operative narrative. Moreover, the cast, which features other well-known actors like Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman in addition to Saldaña, is fantastic throughout Lioness‘ two seasons.

Landman

Those who loved Yellowstone and its prequel shows should check out the new Taylor Sheridan series Landman. The show chronicles an oil boom in modern-day West Texas, where hardened crisis executive Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) experiences an unexpected series of events. Full of crime, family drama, and relevant themes, Landman is an outstanding neo-Western series. Thornton, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore are among the standout cast members, while Landman‘s intriguing group of characters are a joy to follow. Landman Season 1 spans just 10 episode, so viewers can binge them rather quickly while waiting for Season 2 to come out.

The Stand

Paramount+’s 2020 TV adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Stand is an exhilarating viewing experience. The miniseries takes place in the modern world, where a devastating influenza pandemic has wiped out most of the Earth’s population. Survivors divide into factions as they try to survive in a desolated, lawless world. The Stand wasn’t universally praised by TV critics and audiences, but it still paints a thought-provoking portrait of a post-apocalyptic society ravaged by disease and moral depravity. Paramount+’s limited series stretches its source material, however, The Stand remains interesting despite some slow pacing. Furthermore, The Stand‘s star-studded cast features Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Jovan Adepo, and Amber Heard — who all produce sound interpretations of their characters. Lovers of Stephen King books and post-apocalyptic media should binge The Stand‘s nine episodes on Paramount+ ASAP.

MobLand

Paramount+’s brand-new gangster series, MobLand, takes inspiration from the acclaimed Showtime series Ray Donovan. Focusing on the Harrigan crime family in London, MobLand stars Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, the family’s fixer. Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren portray the married couple Conrad and Maeve Harrington as they lead their family through wars with other clans in London’s criminal underworld. MobLand Season 1 has not finished airing yet, but thus far, its episodes lay some intricate groundwork for the characters and a gripping foundation for what’s to come in the story. Marked by a hefty dose of brutality and intensity even in its earlier episodes, MobLand demands to be seen by every fan of gangster movies and shows. Audiences can quickly catch up on Paramount+’s hottest new show in a single weekend.