Dexter: Resurrection Trailer Reveals New Setting, New Threats, and Old Friends

The first official trailer for Dexter: Resurrection has finally arrived revealing all new threats in a brand new city. In case you missed it, last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Michael C. Hall would return as Dexter Morgan in yet another sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection. Yes, Dexter is alive and he’s going to be killing even more people. Although Dexter: New Blood was meant to end the character, Michael C. Hall got the itch to keep playing him and phoned the writers to see if they could find a way to bring him back. Somehow, they figured it out and he will live to kill again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dexter: Resurrection will pick up just weeks after the events of Dexter: New Blood with the serial killer awakening from a coma in Iron Lake, New York. Feeling immense guilt over what happened between him and his son, he heads to New York City to see if he can reconnect with his kid. Of course, this will likely create all kinds of new dangers as Dexter was last seen killing a cop, escaping police custody, stealing a police car, and much more. The odds are certainly stacked against him and it’s pretty unlikely all of this will be handwaved away given the seriousness of it all. It’s unclear how he’s going to navigate all of this, but a brand new trailer reveals some of what we can expect from the new series.

Dexter: Resurrection Trailer Is Finally Out

Play video

The first trailer for Dexter: Resurrection is finally out and debuts the first footage from the show. It highlights the drama Dexter faces following the fallout with Harrison and shows that he will face his biggest battles yet in a very unfamiliar environment. Dexter: Resurrection will once again move the series to a new location, this time being the Big Apple. Although Dexter is familiar with a big city like Miami, New York City is a whole different beast with its own shady characters and unique obstacles to overcome. He no longer has the homefield advantage of Miami or even Iron Lake, which should create some fun situations for the audience to enjoy.

It also seems like Dexter: Resurrection will finally give us the showdown between Dexter and Angel Batista that was teased at the end of New Blood. Although it was seemingly never intended to be paid off, the new sequel series gives the writers the opportunity to give fans the confrontation they’ve been waiting for. Of course, it likely won’t end well. Anytime anyone finds out the truth about Dexter, it almost always ends in their death, regardless of if it’s by design. There are some exceptions, like Angela Bishop, but it’ll be interesting to see how Batista’s story gets resolved and if Dexter is forced to end a friend’s life to protect his own.

As of right now, we’re not quite sure where this story will go, but it isn’t intended to be another one and done limited series like New Blood. Michael C. Hall has confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection is planned to have multiple seasons and he isn’t going to walk away from Dexter again anytime soon. It seems there’s a larger plan for this story overall, but we will have to wait a bit to find out exactly what that plan is. Dexter: Resurrection will also have some cameos from past characters, both living and dead, which should provide nice surprises for fans who have been watching since the beginning. It’s no secret that Dexter’s past haunts him and it seems like Resurrection will really lean into that.

Dexter: Resurrection will release on July 11th on Paramount+.