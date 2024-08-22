Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2024

September is just around the corner and Paramount+ is getting things started by letting its subscribers know exactly what kind of new programming they can expect. On Thursday, Paramount+ revealed its September lineup, complete with every new movie and TV show being added to the service over the course of the next month.
As Fall TV shows start to premiere on CBS, they will be making their way to Paramount+ for streaming. One of the first shows to return will be Survivor, coming back for its 47th season, which will arrive on Paramount+ the morning after it airs.
As far as originals are concerned, the Sylvester Stallone-starring crime drama Tulsa King is making a comeback for Season 2. The sophomore installment of the hit series debuts on September 15th.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ September additions below!
September 1st
6 Days
54
A Knight’s Tale
A Very Brady Sequel
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the Right Moves
Amores Perros
Angel Heart
Annabelle: Creation
Annihilation
Approaching the Unknown
Asylum
Babel
Beastly
Beatriz at Dinner
Below
Beneath
Big
Blue Crush
Body Cam
Bound
Bringing Out the Dead
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Carriers
Case 39
Cesar Chavez
Changing Lanes
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cloverfield
Clue
Coneheads
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Curandero
Cursed
Death on the Nile
Death Wish
Deep Impact
Deepstar Six
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Doctor Sleep
Domestic Disturbance
Don’t Worry Darling
Doubt
Down to You
Dragonslayer
Dreamgirls
Eagle Eye
Ella Enchanted
Eye for an Eye
First Blood
Foxcatcher
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Get Over It
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost Team One
Ghost Town
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Harold and Maude
Heatwave
Hecho En Mexico
Hostage
In a Relationship
In Too Deep
It Follows
Jeanne du Barry
Jerry Maguire
Jojo Rabbit
Jungleland
Just Like Heaven
King Kong (1976)
Kingpin
Labor Day
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Shoot Out
Like Water for Chocolate
Little Black Book
Love and Monsters
Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mommie Dearest
Mother!
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
My Baby’s Daddy
My Bloody Valentine
Nacho Libre
Night Falls on Manhattan
Nine Lives
No Country for Old Men
Notting Hill
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Piñero
Playing with Fire
Pretty in Pink
Primal Fear
Prophecy
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Regarding Henry
Reindeer Games
Sabrina (1954)
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
School Ties
Seabiscuit
Singularity
Spell
Spontaneous
Still Waiting
Suspect Zero
Switchback
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!
The Brothers Grimm
The Conversation
The Crossing Guard
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crying Game
The Curse of La Llorona
The Devil Inside
The Equalizer
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Gift
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Honeymooners
The Hunted
The Internship
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Loved Ones
The Mexican
The Moon & Back
The Parallax View
The Peacemaker
The Perfect Score
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Relic
The Ruins
The Tenant
The Three Amigos (2003)
The Two Jakes
The Uninvited
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
Things We Lost in the Fire
True Grit (1969)
Truth
Twisted
Unfaithful
Urban Cowboy
Waiting…
Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway
Parallel streaming premiere
In this film, a grief-stricken mother takes refuge at a lake house and mysteriously navigates between parallel spaces, encountering an aberration of herself from another universe.
September 3rd
After Midnight (Season 2)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 10)
September 4th
Rubble & Crew (Season 1)
September 9th
The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)
The Talk (Season 16)
September 13th
DORA Season 2 premiere
It’s Dora, the world’s most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends as they embark upon new, magical adventures in the rainforest.
September 15th
Premonition
Tulsa King Season 2 premiere
Now that NYC mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi has set up shop in Tulsa, Okla., he and his crew must continue to build and defend their growing empire. It turns out they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim.
September 16th
The Big (Seasons 1-4)
September 17th
Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal
This three-part series showcases the notoriously wild ’80s hard-rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived the scene. The docu-series delivers a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music’s most iconic eras.
September 18th
Office Race
The Preppie Connection
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse
Survivor (Season 47)
September 19th
Frasier Season 2 premiere
As Frasier Crane enters the next chapter of his life, he returns to Boston, Mass. with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.
September 20th
Secret Celebrity Renovation
September 21st
48 Hours (Season 37)
September 22nd
60 Minutes (Season 57)
Matlock (Sneak Peek)
September 23rd
Let’s Make A Deal (Season 16)
The Price Is Right (Season 53)
September 25th
Born to Be Blue
Deadlock
September 26th
The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 38)
Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale premiere
In this romantic comedy drama, a woman whose dream is to “become Cinderella” meets a “prince on a white horse” who does not believe in love. Both support and torment each other due to the reality that is difficult to escape.
Colin from Accounts Season 2 premiere
In this modern-day love story, two singles are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.
September 27th
The Greatest @Home Videos
Apartment 7A premiere
When a struggling young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected older couple promises her a shot at fame.
September 29th
The Summit (Sneak Peek)