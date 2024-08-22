Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2024

September is just around the corner and Paramount+ is getting things started by letting its subscribers know exactly what kind of new programming they can expect. On Thursday, Paramount+ revealed its September lineup, complete with every new movie and TV show being added to the service over the course of the next month.

As Fall TV shows start to premiere on CBS, they will be making their way to Paramount+ for streaming. One of the first shows to return will be Survivor, coming back for its 47th season, which will arrive on Paramount+ the morning after it airs.

As far as originals are concerned, the Sylvester Stallone-starring crime drama Tulsa King is making a comeback for Season 2. The sophomore installment of the hit series debuts on September 15th.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ September additions below!

September 1st

6 Days

54

A Knight’s Tale

A Very Brady Sequel

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the Right Moves

Amores Perros

Angel Heart

Annabelle: Creation

Annihilation

Approaching the Unknown

Asylum

Babel

Beastly

Beatriz at Dinner

Below

Beneath

Big

Blue Crush

Body Cam

Bound

Bringing Out the Dead

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Carriers

Case 39

Cesar Chavez

Changing Lanes

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cloverfield

Clue

Coneheads

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Curandero

Cursed

Death on the Nile

Death Wish

Deep Impact

Deepstar Six

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Doctor Sleep

Domestic Disturbance

Don’t Worry Darling

Doubt

Down to You

Dragonslayer

Dreamgirls

Eagle Eye

Ella Enchanted

Eye for an Eye

First Blood

Foxcatcher

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Get Over It

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost Team One

Ghost Town

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Harold and Maude

Heatwave

Hecho En Mexico

Hostage

In a Relationship

In Too Deep

It Follows

Jeanne du Barry

Jerry Maguire

Jojo Rabbit

Jungleland

Just Like Heaven

King Kong (1976)

Kingpin

Labor Day

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Shoot Out

Like Water for Chocolate

Little Black Book

Love and Monsters

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mommie Dearest

Mother!

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

My Baby’s Daddy

My Bloody Valentine

Nacho Libre

Night Falls on Manhattan

Nine Lives

No Country for Old Men

Notting Hill

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Piñero

Playing with Fire

Pretty in Pink

Primal Fear

Prophecy

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Regarding Henry

Reindeer Games

Sabrina (1954)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

School Ties

Seabiscuit

Singularity

Spell

Spontaneous

Still Waiting

Suspect Zero

Switchback

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!

The Brothers Grimm

The Conversation

The Crossing Guard

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crying Game

The Curse of La Llorona

The Devil Inside

The Equalizer

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Honeymooners

The Hunted

The Internship

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Loved Ones

The Mexican

The Moon & Back

The Parallax View

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Relic

The Ruins

The Tenant

The Three Amigos (2003)

The Two Jakes

The Uninvited

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

Things We Lost in the Fire

True Grit (1969)

Truth

Twisted

Unfaithful

Urban Cowboy

Waiting…

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway

Parallel streaming premiere

In this film, a grief-stricken mother takes refuge at a lake house and mysteriously navigates between parallel spaces, encountering an aberration of herself from another universe.

September 3rd

After Midnight (Season 2)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 10)

September 4th

Rubble & Crew (Season 1)

September 9th

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)

The Talk (Season 16)

September 13th

DORA Season 2 premiere

It’s Dora, the world’s most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends as they embark upon new, magical adventures in the rainforest.

September 15th

Premonition

Tulsa King Season 2 premiere

Now that NYC mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi has set up shop in Tulsa, Okla., he and his crew must continue to build and defend their growing empire. It turns out they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim.

September 16th

The Big (Seasons 1-4)

September 17th

Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal

This three-part series showcases the notoriously wild ’80s hard-rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived the scene. The docu-series delivers a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music’s most iconic eras.

September 18th

Office Race

The Preppie Connection

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse

Survivor (Season 47)

September 19th

Frasier Season 2 premiere

As Frasier Crane enters the next chapter of his life, he returns to Boston, Mass. with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

September 20th

Secret Celebrity Renovation

September 21st

48 Hours (Season 37)

September 22nd

60 Minutes (Season 57)

Matlock (Sneak Peek)

September 23rd

Let’s Make A Deal (Season 16)

The Price Is Right (Season 53)

September 25th

Born to Be Blue

Deadlock

September 26th

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 38)

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale premiere

In this romantic comedy drama, a woman whose dream is to “become Cinderella” meets a “prince on a white horse” who does not believe in love. Both support and torment each other due to the reality that is difficult to escape.

Colin from Accounts Season 2 premiere

In this modern-day love story, two singles are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

September 27th

The Greatest @Home Videos

Apartment 7A premiere

When a struggling young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected older couple promises her a shot at fame.

September 29th

The Summit (Sneak Peek)