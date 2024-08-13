Paramount Television Studios Shuts Down Amid Paramount Layoffs

Paramount Television Studios will cease operations as part of larger cost-cutting at Paramount Global. The company has been in the news for the last several months as it has been up for sale, finally confirming a merger with Skydance. This led to Paramount announcing another round of layoffs that would affect 15% of its U.S. workforce. Paramount Television Studios was already a casualty of the workforce reduction back in February, and after 11 years in business, it will close its doors by the end of the week. The news came in memos sent out to employees by Paramount TV Studios President Nicole Clemens and CBS President and CEO George Cheeks.

CBS Studios will absorb Paramount Television Studios, with all current PTVS series and development projects moving to CBS Studios. The layoffs in February saw PTVS consolidate its projects under Head of Development Jana Helman. Other moves included senior staff members leaving the company, with other departments like marketing moving under CBS Studios. Some popular series produced by Paramount Television Studios include 13 Reasons Why, The Alienist, Station Eleven, Time Bandits, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

You can read the email sent out by the Office of George Cheeks below: