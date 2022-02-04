Peacemaker Episode 6 Soundtrack: “Chapter 6: Murn After Reading”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 6, “Chapter 6: Murn After Reading.” Burn after listening: the official Peacemaker playlist on Spotify has been updated to include songs from Thursday’s “Murn After Reading.” As Evergreen police detectives Song (Annie Chang) and Fitzgibbon (Lochlyn Munro) close in on Peacemaker (John Cena) for the murder of a Butterfly-possessed one-night stand, the framed and newly freed Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) dons his White Dragon armor in preparation of killing his son. Elsewhere, Leota (Danielle Brooks) learns what’s really going on inside Murn’s (Chukwudi Iwuji) head when she discovers the task force leader is host to an allied alien Butterfly.

When Peacemaker tends to domestic business in his trailer, reuniting with Eagly and feeding raw amber fluid to alien prisoner Goff,

“New Thing” by Enuff Z’nuff plays. The starring song of the episode, Reckless Love’s “Monster,” is the hardcore soundtrack to the ultra-violent Butterfly takeover of Detective Song and the Evergreen P.D., the latest victims of the alien leeches plotting to take over the world.

“Murn After Reading” ends with “Kiss Me Deadly” by Lita Ford as the Butterfly-controlled Captain Caspar Locke (Christopher Heyerdahl) reveals Peacemaker’s “diary,” a forgery planted by Leota under orders from her mother Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Though it doesn’t appear on the Spotify playlist, the song Peacemaker plays on the piano is a rendition of Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home.”

The Peacemaker Episode 6 soundtrack is now available for listening on Spotify. Below is the tracklist of songs updated weekly:

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” — Wig Wam “Welcome to the Church of Rock and Roll” — Foxy Shazam “Come On Come On” — Nashville Pussy “Summertime Girls” — Y&T “Night of Passion” — The Poodles “I Don’t Love You Anymore” — The Quireboys “Love Bomb Baby” — Tigertailz “Borderline Crazy” — The Cruel Intentions “Don’t Treat Me Bad” — Firehouse “Drag Me Down” — Santa Cruz “Boots On Rocks Off” — Dust Bowl Jokies “Pumped Up Kicks – From Peacemaker” — John Murphy ft. Ralph Saenz “Powertrain” — Enemies Swe “Would You Love a Creature” — Sister “Six Feet Under” — Kissin’ Dynamite “Choose Me” — BAND-MAID “Push Push (Lady Lightning)” — Bang Camaro “Beat the Bullet” — Vain “I Wanna Be With You” — Pretty Boy Floyd “Jawbreaker” — The Cruel Intentions “House of Pain” — Faster Pussycat “Enemy in Me” — Vains of Jenna “Fight Song” — Sister Sin “Sick Adrenaline” — The Cruel Intentions “11th Street Kids” — Hanoi Rocks “The Both of Us” — House of Lords “How Come It Never Rains” — The Dogs D’Amour “Fallen Star” — Hanoi Rocks “The Human Paradox” — Dynazty “New Thing” — Enuff Z’Nuff “Monster” — Reckless Love “Kiss Me Deadly” — Lita Ford



Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, new episodes of DC’s Peacemaker premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.