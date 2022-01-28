Peacemaker Episode 5 Soundtrack: “Chapter 5: Monkey Dory”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 5, “Chapter 5: Monkey Dory.” Butterflies and super-gorillas and racist dragons, oh my! Peacemaker (John Cena) and task force Project Butterfly become the “11th Street Kids” when they bond over a mission inside a bottling factory crawling with Butterflies: brain-infesting insect-like winged extraterrestrials giving their host bodies strength far beyond that of a human being. Thursday’s Chapter 5, “Monkey Dory,” updates series creator James Gunn’s official Peacemaker playlist to include songs from Hanoi Rocks, Sister Sin, and more. See every song in Peacemaker Episode 5 below.

“Monkey Dory” features two songs from Hanoi Rocks — “Only the greatest band of all time,” according to new bros Peacemaker and John Economos (Steve Agee) — including “11th Street Kids,” the group bonding song that gives Project Butterfly their new nickname. Hanoi Rocks’ “Fallen Star” plays when Leota (Danielle Brooks) plants Peacemaker’s falsified diary under orders from her mother, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

While en route to the Glan Tai bottling factory, “Fight Song” by Sister Sin plays briefly before Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) shuts off the radio. (“Not a fan of the Swedish metal there, huh, Harcourt?” asks Peacemaker.) The Cruel Intentions’ “Sick Adrenaline” plays as Evergreen P.D. detectives Song (Annie Chang) and Fitzgibbon (Lochlyn Munro) investigate the case of locked-up white supremacist Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), a.k.a. The White Dragon, and Song realizes Smith’s fingerprints don’t match the ones on file.

As the team celebrates taking down the Butterfly factory — and a Butterfly-controlled Charlie the Super-Gorilla — it’s to the tune of “The Both of Us” by House of Lords. When Leota uses Peacemaker’s X-ray helmet to peek inside the head of Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), the episode ends with “The Human Paradox” by Dynazty.

The Peacemaker Episode 5 soundtrack is now available to listen to on Spotify. The official playlist of songs curated by Gunn is updated weekly and includes the following tracks:

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” — Wig Wam “Welcome to the Church of Rock and Roll” — Foxy Shazam “Come On Come On” — Nashville Pussy “Summertime Girls” — Y&T “Night of Passion” — The Poodles “I Don’t Love You Anymore” — The Quireboys “Love Bomb Baby” — Tigertailz “Borderline Crazy” — The Cruel Intentions “Don’t Treat Me Bad” — Firehouse “Drag Me Down” — Santa Cruz “Boots On Rocks Off” — Dust Bowl Jokies “Pumped Up Kicks – From Peacemaker” — John Murphy ft. Ralph Saenz “Powertrain” — Enemies Swe “Would You Love a Creature” — Sister “Six Feet Under” — Kissin’ Dynamite “Choose Me” — BAND-MAID “Push Push (Lady Lightning)” — Bang Camaro “Beat the Bullet” — Vain “I Wanna Be With You” — Pretty Boy Floyd “Jawbreaker” — The Cruel Intentions “House of Pain” — Faster Pussycat “Enemy in Me” — Vains of Jenna “Fight Song” — Sister Sin “Sick Adrenaline” — The Cruel Intentions “11th Street Kids” — Hanoi Rocks “The Both of Us” — House of Lords “How Come It Never Rains” — The Dogs D’Amour “Fallen Star” — Hanoi Rocks “The Human Paradox” — Dynazty

