Peacemaker: Sol Rodríguez Teases Her DC Character’s History With Batman

Batman‘s most guarded secret is his alter ego as billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. At one point or another in the Dark Knight’s storied history, those who have become privy to the Batman’s secret identity include his allies (Alfred Pennyworth, the Robins, Superman), his romantic interests (Vicki Vale, Silver St. Cloud, Catwoman), and even his rogues gallery of villains (Hugo Strange, Ra’s al Ghul, the Joker). But there’s a lesser-known character who deduced the greatest secret of the world’s greatest detective: Bruce Wayne’s bodyguard, Sasha Bordeaux.

Peacemaker season 2 introduces the character to James Gunn’s new DC Universe, in which she’s played by Argentine actress Sol Rodríguez (Star Trek: Picard). Rodríguez’s Sasha Bordeaux is one of the A.R.G.U.S. agents tasked by Director Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) to hunt down Chris Smith (John Cena) over his illegal use of a dimensional portal — and for killing his son, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag Jr., in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

TIM MEADOWS AS A.R.G.U.S. AGENT FLEURY AND SOL RODRÍGUEZ AS SASHA BORDEAUX IN PEACEMAKER SEASON 2

But could this current A.R.G.U.S. agent be Bruce Wayne’s former bodyguard? “I think she could [be],” Rodríguez tells ComicBook. “It hasn’t been talked about with James if that’s ever going to happen. I’m crossing [my] fingers. If he ever wants to make that happen, I’m here for it.”

While Peacemaker‘s Sasha Bordeaux doesn’t officially have a connection to the as-yet-uncast Bruce Wayne/Batman, Rodríguez incorporated her character’s comic book history into her backstory. “In my work for the character, I do have it in my backstory … I had it in the back of my mind,” she explains. “I didn’t bring it with me. Because I wanted to do a different version honoring the character but also doing what James was asking me to do, and honoring this Sasha in Peacemaker‘s world.”

In the comics, Sasha first appears in 2000’s Detective Comics #751 when the board of Wayne Enterprises votes to assign Bruce Wayne a bodyguard. While working the Wayne detail, Sasha becomes suspicious of her principal’s inexplicable disappearances, and in Detective Comics #756, discovers Bruce’s Bat-Paraphernalia. Six months into protecting Bruce Wayne, Sasha becomes Batman’s “bodyguard,” joining the caped crusader in the field as his masked, Kevlar-suited backup.

SASHA BORDEAUX AS BATMAN’S PARTNER (LEFT) AND AS CHECKMATE’S BLACK QUEEN (RIGHT)

A romantic relationship develops between Bruce and Sasha, but after she’s framed as an accomplice to murder and imprisoned, she fakes her death when she’s recruited by the covert government agency Checkmate. Originally a sister organization of Task Force X’s Suicide Squad, Checkmate has included the likes of Amanda Waller and Maxwell Lord — two characters who exist in the DCU, played by Viola Davis and Sean Gunn, respectively. As the chess-themed organization’s Black Queen, Sasha serves alongside Waller’s White Queen and White King’s Bishop, Mr. Terrific, in the Greg Rucka-penned Checkmate.

Your move, James Gunn.

John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season two, joined by new cast members Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodríguez, and Tim Meadows. Peacemaker returns August 21 on HBO Max.