2 More Superman Characters Confirmed To Return In Peacemaker (Raising a Major Question)

Peacemaker has officially crossed over into the DC Universe. While the first season of The Suicide Squad spin-off series took place in the old DC Extended Universe, season 2 is set in the new DCU, which so far includes Creature Commandos and Superman. Linking the three projects is Frank Grillo’s General Rick Flag Sr., who defended the “naive, but well-intentioned” Superman (David Corenswet) after the Man of Steel intervened to stop a war between Boravia and Jarhanpur in the James Gunn-directed movie.

Before it was revealed that LuthorCorp CEO Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) manufactured the war as an excuse to kill his alien archnemesis with the support of the US government, Flag arrested Superman and outsourced his confinement to PlanetWatch, Luthor’s Department of Defense-backed answer to “otherworldly threats.”

Superman was imprisoned in a pocket universe that Luthor created by replicating the Big Bang, but Luthor’s specialty “reckless science” — as the genius Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) put it — resulted in a rift between universal fabrics that nearly destroyed the planet. And like Luthor, who was able to access his pocket universe from multiple dimensional portals he set up across the globe, Peacemaker (John Cena) has access to a Quantum Unfolding Chamber (or the QUC for short).

“We need to find Peacemaker,” General Flag is seen telling DoD officials in the red-band trailer for Peacemaker season 2. “And like Lex Luthor, he’s in possession of some kind of dimensional portal.” Presumably, some insider information comes from Luthor henchmen Otis Berg (Terence Rosemore) and Sydney Happersen (Stephen Blackehart), who can be spotted as Flag addresses Secretary of Defense General Mori (James Hiroyuki Liao) — yet another character from Superman — in the same room where Luthor pitched PlanetWatch.

Otis and Sydney were among the technicians who input battle commands for Luthor’s Superman clone, Ultraman, from the command center in LuthorCorp, and the pair later unleashed the baby kaiju that grew into a giant kaiju overnight and attacked Metropolis. But Sydney, at least, offered to help Mr. Terrific shut down and close the rift threatening to destroy reality… only to be shoved aside by “goddamn Mr. Terrific!” Are we to believe that two of Luthor’s key subordinates were freed after their part in almost destroying Earth? Was Luthor alone blamed?

“I developed it along the way, in conjunction with the other DC projects that we’re doing, so it’s very much connected to Superman and it’s very much connected to what comes after,” Gunn previously told EW of Peacemaker season 2. “I had a rough idea of what I was going to do, but it was actually quite different than what the show ended up being.”

Besides Rick Flag Sr. and appearances by the Justice Gang’s Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), and their billionaire backer, tech mogul Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), the new season revolves around the QUC technology seen in both Peacemaker and Superman. “You’ve seen what we call the QUC, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, in the first season of Peacemaker, and we see more about that technology in Superman,” Gunn noted.”The QUC is the center of the story in Peacemaker season 2.”

Gunn continued, “We see a lot of different characters from Superman in the [season] — Isabela and Nathan and Sean — and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman. There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show.”

Superman is available to own digitally on August 15. Peacemaker season 2 — starring returning cast members John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, with series newcomers Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows — premieres August 21 on HBO Max.