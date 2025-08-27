The DCU Sets Up an Underrated Batman Villain Who’s Never Been in a Movie

Whenever a Batman reboot takes place, it’s fair to assume the usual suspects are on the way. The Joker always finds a way to be a thorn in the Dark Knight’s side on the big screen. Matt Reeves even uses him in The Batman despite the movie’s focus being on the Riddler and his plot to bring Gotham City to its knees. While Harvey Dent isn’t anywhere to be found in Batman’s latest solo movie, he’s surely waiting in the wings for his chance to strike, and the same probably goes for Poison Ivy and Bane. It’s a risk to stray away from what works, especially when Batman’s reputation is on the line, but the DC Universe isn’t scared.

The Caped Crusader’s first real appearance in James Gunn’s new universe is in Creature Commandos. Doctor Phosphorus reveals that the hero took down his criminal empire and helped him land a spot with Amanda Waller’s monster team. Well, the DCU just revealed another villain that Batman may have helped turn over a new leaf, and they have connections to another evildoer who’s been waiting for their chance to shine.

The Justice Gang Entertains Recruiting a Batman Villain in Peacemaker Season 2

With a big win against the Butterflies under his belt, Chris Smith is feeling himself at the start of Peacemaker Season 2. Emilia Harcourt shooting down his romantic advances is bumming him out, but he has other irons in the fire, including an interview with the Justice Gang. Peacemaker gets Leota Adebayo to drive him to the meet-up because he needs someone there who will support him. She reassures her friend that he’s more than a job title, but he’s ready to take the next step. However, things start looking sketchy when he arrives at the address and runs into White Rabbit, who’s running out of the building crying. It turns out Maxwell Lord was making fun of her during her interview, eliciting an emotional response from the little-known criminal.

White Rabbit’s claim to fame is that she can separate into two people, allowing one version to act as a criminal while the other operates as a socialite in Gotham. She doesn’t pose much of a threat to Batman on her own, but when other bad guys are around, she gets her licks in. It’s unclear what makes White Rabbit feel like she’s cut out to be a member of the Justice Gang, but the rejection won’t make her confident in herself. She could very well return to a life of crime and link up with another villain who likes to dabble in the fantastical.

Mad Hatter Is Ready to Make Gotham His Wonderland

Despite having been a Batman villain since the ’40s, Mad Hatter has never had the honor of battling the Dark Knight on the big screen. He’s made a couple of live-action appearances in Gotham and the Adam West TV series, but those are small potatoes compared to what Gunn and Co. are cooking up. Well, with Gotham’s evil roster filling up with fewer major names, Mad Hatter could be primed for a big role in the DCU. While he’s formidable enough on his own with his technologically advanced hats that allow him to control minds, being part of a team would make him an even more dangerous threat.

It just so happens that Mad Hatter often finds a home with the Wonderland Gang in DC Comics, with the team pulling off serious heists around Gotham that leave the Bat-Family puzzled. If the rest of the group is open to it, Mad Hatter could bring White Rabbit into the fold and make life all that much more difficult for Batman, who would have to have a serious talk with the Justice Gang about the negative effects of their recruiting methods.

