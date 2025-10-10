Peacemaker’s Biggest Unanswered Question Finally Addressed (DC Fans Should Have Seen It Coming)

Peacemaker Season 2 introduced a variety of new concepts, ideas, and characters to the DCU. In addition to the evil Earth X, where we saw a grown-up version of Peacemaker’s brother, we also got to explore the Quantum Unfolding Chamber even more, learning its origins and also how many other worlds are present inside of it. The QUC has another occupant, though, a beast referred to in the credits as none other than the Kyphotic Alien.

Over the course of a few episodes, the Kyphotic Alien’s appearances in the series have been hilarious at best and bizarre at worst. Every time he appears, the Kyphotic Alien walks through an unmarked door in the QUC, enters, and throws the carcasses of tiny, disgusting rat monsters into an incinerator. Peacemaker routinely tries to say hello to the alien, but his greeting is never returned. To make his place in the DCU even funnier, the Kyphotic Alien does appear in the Peacemaker Season 2 opening credits, dancing along with everyone else. Now, though, we finally have answers.

One of Peacemaker Season 2’s Weirdest Stories Does Have an Explanation

Speaking at a press conference attended by ComicBook, Peacemaker series creator and DC Studios boss James Gunn opened up about the Season 2 finale of the show in a major way. Gunn spoke about the other worlds that were seen in the QUC’s doors, and which ones he considered but scrapped, before eventually getting to the Kyphotic Alien. When asked if he ever considered going inside the door that the Kyphotic Alien comes out of and showing us his world, Gunn had an interesting reply.

“Well, I think that we could see that someday, but he’s just a janitor. You know, he works in this building and those things are very toxic; you’re not supposed to burn them. And so he goes into the other dimension and burns them there because those are their toxic little vermin. His job is he’s a janitor. No, he’s like more like the building exterminator. But I want… I like keeping his story very mundane. He’s just the next-door neighbor from Home Improvement. There’s nothing special about that guy. He’s just this guy.”

What this answer illustrates is something that many fans already know about James Gunn, but which he continues to prove is true: he always has an idea, an intention, or a story behind every decision he makes. Even if the intention of something is just to get a laugh, the storytelling part of his brain is always clicking and thinking a few steps ahead. This should be the kind of thing that gives DC fans a lot of hope about the future.

Gunn has previously demonstrated that this was true with how he seeded major details about the Guardians of the Galaxy across his trilogy of films, but now that he’s in charge of an entire franchise with hundreds of characters and countless new movies coming out, it’s the kind of thing that can become a secret weapon for DCU.