Jason Momoa’s New TV Series Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Jason Momoa’s newest television series has been officially “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes. The new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War, officially debuted its first two episodes this past Friday. The series, a passion project for Momoa, has been called a “brutal epic” that does a fantastic job of recreating the Native Hawaiian history with “commendable authenticity.” Momoa has spent around a decade developing Chief of War, and it looks to have paid off as the first two episodes have landed the series a Fresh rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences also giving the series a 75% rating for the site’s Popcornmeter.

Momoa and series co-creator Thomas Pa’a Sibbett first began work on Chief of War back in 2015, when they came up with the idea for the series and began doing thorough research to truly flesh out the idea. While Momoa has been around Hollywood for some time, it wasn’t until his roles in Game of Thrones and the DC Extended Universe that Momoa’s career truly skyrocketed, allowing him the ability to pitch Chief of War to Apple and its streaming platform. The streaming platform officially gave the go-ahead to Chief of War in 2022, after Momoa had worked with the platform on the series See — a seemingly pleasant experience for both parties.

Chief of War, which consists of nine episodes, is a limited series that tells the tale of Chief Ka’iana (Momoa), a warrior chief from ancient Hawaii who embarks on a mission to unite the four warring kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands against both internal conflict and the looming threat of foreign invasion. The series is based on true events and explores the political turmoil and tribal warfare of the late 18th century in Hawaii. Along with Momoa, the series stars Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Brandon Finn, Siua Ikale’o, Mainei Kinimaka, Temuera Morrison, and James Udom.

For Momoa, Chief of War is more than a passion project, it’s the ability to explore his culture and allow people to learn more about Hawaii and its past. Along with starring in the series and helping to create it, Momoa also worked as a writer on the project. Prior to the release of Chief of War, Momoa had built an impressive resume in Hollywood that includes role in the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, before going on to star in two live-action Aquaman movies. Before taking on those roles, however, Momoa appeared in shows like Baywatch, North Shore, and Stargate: Atlantis.

Momoa would get his big screen breakout role with 2011’s Conan the Barbarian, where he played the titular character. While the film received mixed reviews, Momoa’s career seemed to benefit from the role with him officially joining Game of Thrones after. These days, Momoa has gone on to appear in huge blockbuster movies like A Minecraft Movie, Fast X, and Dune: Part One. Next up for the actor is Dune: Part Three, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and the live-action Street Fighter movie.

Chief of War will drop new episodes every Friday, leading up to the finale on September 19th.