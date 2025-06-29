Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2025

July is officially on the horizon, with the calendar set to flip to the next summer month in just a matter of days, and Peacock is already getting subscribers prepared for what lies ahead. At the start of the weekend, Peacock revealed its monthly newsletter for July, revealing every title that’s set to join the service in the weeks ahead. The month will kick off on Tuesday with a slew of new movie arrivals that include American Pie, The Croods, Goodfellas, Dazed and Confused, Mission: Impossible, and dozens of others.

The coming month is also a big one for two original hits on Peacock. The second season of Poker Face will come to an end in July, with the finale of Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s acclaimed series arriving on July 10th.

At the end of the month, on July 31st, Peacock will debut the second season of the hit video game adaptation Twisted Metal.

You can check out the complete list of Peacock’s July additions below.

July 1st

10 Items Or Less

13

About My Father

Airplane!

American Pie

Aquamarine

Are We There Yet?

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Big Momma’s House

The Brothers

Chance of Snow

Contraband

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Daniel Isn’t Real

Dante’s Peak

Dazed And Confused

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Fate Of The Furious

First Blood

Forrest Gump

Friday

The Friday After Next

Furious 7

Goodfellas

Hall Pass

The High Note

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Am Woman

Iris

King Kong

The King of Staten Island

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Liar, Liar

Making Babies

Mission: Impossible

Next Friday

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Ray

Repo Men

Robin Hood (2010)

Role Models

Sausage Party

Self/Less

Semi-Pro

Sisters

Street Fighter

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

Titanic

Tropic Thunder

The Turning

Twister

War Of The Worlds

Waterworld

Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

July 2nd

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Finale (E!)

July 3rd

The American Society Of Magical Negroes

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

July 4th

Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry – Premiere (CNBC)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

July 5th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

July 6th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

She Said

July 7th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

July 8th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Survival Mode, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

July 10th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

July 11th

Drop – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

First dates can be rough. In this mind-bending action thriller from the director of Happy Death Day, they can also be deadly. Violet is a widowed mother who has worked up the courage to go on her first date in years with a charming photographer named Henry. The cute couple’s killer chemistry is rudely interrupted by a series of anonymous drops to Violet’s phone showing a masked intruder entering her home and ordering her to follow a series of instructions. Violet must do exactly as she’s told or her loved ones will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry.

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 – Premiere (Bravo)

July 12th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

July 13th

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Finale (Peacock Original)

July 14th

Kings Court, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)

July 15th

Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

July 16th

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

July 17th

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

July 18th

Transplant, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)

July 20th

Violent Night

July 21st

Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)

July 23rd

The Valley After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

July 24th

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

July 27th

Tár

July 28th

Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)

Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)

July 29th

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

July 30th

Destination X, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)

July 31st

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

