Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2025

July is officially on the horizon, with the calendar set to flip to the next summer month in just a matter of days, and Peacock is already getting subscribers prepared for what lies ahead. At the start of the weekend, Peacock revealed its monthly newsletter for July, revealing every title that’s set to join the service in the weeks ahead. The month will kick off on Tuesday with a slew of new movie arrivals that include American Pie, The Croods, Goodfellas, Dazed and Confused, Mission: Impossible, and dozens of others.
The coming month is also a big one for two original hits on Peacock. The second season of Poker Face will come to an end in July, with the finale of Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s acclaimed series arriving on July 10th.
At the end of the month, on July 31st, Peacock will debut the second season of the hit video game adaptation Twisted Metal.
You can check out the complete list of Peacock’s July additions below.
July 1st
10 Items Or Less
13
About My Father
Airplane!
American Pie
Aquamarine
Are We There Yet?
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Beauty Shop
Big Momma’s House
The Brothers
Chance of Snow
Contraband
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Daniel Isn’t Real
Dante’s Peak
Dazed And Confused
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Fate Of The Furious
First Blood
Forrest Gump
Friday
The Friday After Next
Furious 7
Goodfellas
Hall Pass
The High Note
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Am Woman
Iris
King Kong
The King of Staten Island
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Liar, Liar
Making Babies
Mission: Impossible
Next Friday
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Ray
Repo Men
Robin Hood (2010)
Role Models
Sausage Party
Self/Less
Semi-Pro
Sisters
Street Fighter
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
Titanic
Tropic Thunder
The Turning
Twister
War Of The Worlds
Waterworld
Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
July 2nd
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Finale (E!)
July 3rd
The American Society Of Magical Negroes
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
July 4th
Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry – Premiere (CNBC)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks
July 5th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
July 6th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
She Said
July 7th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
July 8th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Survival Mode, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
July 10th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.
July 11th
Drop – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
First dates can be rough. In this mind-bending action thriller from the director of Happy Death Day, they can also be deadly. Violet is a widowed mother who has worked up the courage to go on her first date in years with a charming photographer named Henry. The cute couple’s killer chemistry is rudely interrupted by a series of anonymous drops to Violet’s phone showing a masked intruder entering her home and ordering her to follow a series of instructions. Violet must do exactly as she’s told or her loved ones will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry.
Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 – Premiere (Bravo)
July 12th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
July 13th
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Finale (Peacock Original)
July 14th
Kings Court, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)
July 15th
Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
July 16th
Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
July 17th
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
July 18th
Transplant, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)
July 20th
Violent Night
July 21st
Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)
July 23rd
The Valley After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
July 24th
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
July 27th
Tár
July 28th
Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)
Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)
July 29th
Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
July 30th
Destination X, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Top Chef VIP, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)
July 31st
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.
