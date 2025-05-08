Peacock’s Best Series Earns Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score for Season 2

The second season of a returning Peacock series has scored a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. When it comes to finding both audience and critical reviews of movies and TV shows, the go-to source has become Rotten Tomatoes. The aggregator has done a lot to clean up its rating system over the years. As for Peacock, the streamer may not boast the massive subscriber base like Netflix, Prime Video, or even Disney+, but its combination of original content and theatrical movies from NBCUniversal is a winning combination. One of Peacock’s latest entries is Season 2 of Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne, and the new season is sitting pretty on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% Tomatometer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Poker Face Season 2 is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% Tomatometer rating, which includes 25 reviews from critics. Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week thriller created and executive-produced by Rian Johnson. The second season debuted on Thursday, May 8th, and the early critical reviews make it a must-watch. Each season has boasted an impressive all-star cast, with Season 2 featuring Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux, Melanie Lynskey, Taylor Schilling, and John Mulaney, just to name a few.

Below are just a sampling of the positive reviews coming in for Poker Face:

POKER FACE — Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale — (Photo by: PEACOCK)

Nicolás Delgadillo of Discussing Film said, “Poker Face Season 2 doesn’t just match the first season, it confidently surpasses it. The Peacock series firmly solidifies its own unique rhythm, tone, and even a richer sense of purpose.”

Dan Einav of Financial Times said, “Look beyond the pulpy premise and homages and you’ll find reflections on how everyday disappointments and rejections, pettiness and greed can drive ordinary people to violent extremes.”

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw of TV Guide said, “When it comes to case-of-the-week storytelling, this team is at the top of their game, offering something more enriching than typical crime procedurals, with no shortage of imagination and heart.”

William Goodman of TheWrap said, “As long as the mysteries at the core of each episode remain as clever and engaging as they are here and Lyonne’s as magnetic and compelling as she is, this is a show that can run until its wheels fall off.”

Allyson Johnson of The Playlist said, “Lyonne and Johnson make for a formidable pair even as the series suffers something of a sophomore slump (a minor one) as it seeks to redefine its tone for something a little lighter in tone to match the manic, madcap energy of its star.”

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. The first season was nominated for four Emmys, with Judith Light winning the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Episode 5, titled “Time of the Monkey.” Lyonne was also nominated in the Lead Actress category, while Poker Face‘s other two nominations were for production design and stunt coordination.

“Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time,” creator Rian Johnson and star Natasha Lyonne said in a joint statement in February when first-look photos of Poker Face Season 2 dropped. “From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime-solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

Season 2 of Poker Face is now streaming on Peacock. If you’ve given it a watch, let us know your thoughts in the comments below!