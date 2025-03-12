Poker Face Season 2 Trailer Reveals Surprising Guest Stars

Natasha Lyonne is back as detective Charlie Cale in the Season 2 trailer of Poker Face. The hit Peacock original series comes from Rian Johnson, who pulls triple duty as writer, director, and executive producer. Poker Face is known for pulling in some high-profile guest stars, and the second season is no exception. Joining Lyonne in Poker Face Season 2 are Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux, Melanie Lynskey, Taylor Schilling, and John Mulaney, with even more guest stars expected to show up throughout Poker Face‘s sophomore season. Peacock also announced that Poker Face returns to the streamer on May 8th.

“From the mind of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale with all new suspects,” the Poker Face Season 2 trailer states as it begins. We then get a quick rundown of those special guest stars we listed above, including Giancarlo Esposito, Method Man, and Kumail Nanjiani. It’s only a 50-second teaser trailer so there’s not too much to spoil, though Poker Face‘s premiere on May 8th will come with three episodes, followed by new episodes dropping each Thursday.

“Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time,” creator Rian Johnson and star Natasha Lyonne said in a joint statement in February when first-look photos of Poker Face Season 2 dropped. “From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime-solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. The first season was nominated for four Emmys, with Judith Light winning the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Episode 5, titled “Time of the Monkey.” Lyonne was also nominated in the Lead Actress category, while Poker Face‘s other two nominations were for production design and stunt coordination.

Season 2 of Poker Face is expected to deal with the fallout of the Season 1 finale, which saw Lyonne’s Charlie Cale draw the ire of a new villain, crime boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman). Showrunners showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman elaborated on what else fans can expect out of the new season.

“We certainly have ideas,” Nora told Variety. “There’s a lot of stuff we wanted to do in Season 1 that we kind of put aside and said, we love this, but we’ll wait. The details are still being ironed out. It was such an early pickup, I don’t think anybody expected it so soon. So it’s a real exciting prospect.”

“We’re so much more educated now on how to write this show and how to innovate on the form that I think when we go back and take a look at some of those worlds or characters or murders that we set aside, we might find fresh ways in,” Lilla added. “And we’ve seen this kind of formula works, messing around with different tones works, meeting new dastardly characters every week works. So I think we can go into Season 2 with a lot of confidence and a lot of creativity.”

Are you excited for the new season of Poker Face? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!