Peacock Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices

✖

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, much like WarnerMedia's HBO Max, launched in the United States without the support of Roku or Amazon Fire devices, making it difficult for a lot of TV and movie fans to access the services. Leading into the weekend, things were getting even more tumultuous between Universal and Roku, and there was a fear that all of the company's services would be pulled from the devices. Fortunately, however, a new deal was reached that not only keeps the Universal content on Roku, but also adds Peacock to the lineup for the first time.

The deal was officially announced on Monday morning, making Peacock available on Roku devices immediately. Roku users can now download Peacock onto their devices at will, ending one of the major streaming standoffs of the year.

This doesn't change Peacock's availability when it comes to Amazon Fire devices, which are still without the NBCUniversal service. Additionally, HBO Max remains unavailable on both Amazon and Roku.

“We are excited to bring Peacock and its unrivaled catalog to millions of Americans who enjoy entertainment on their favorite Roku devices,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. “Roku customers are engaged streamers and we know they’ll love access to a wide range of free and paid content.”

“Audience demand for compelling content is fueling a surging shift to streaming for a majority of American households today,” said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Roku. “We’re focused on delivering the kind of high-quality news and entertainment content Roku users want and love and we’re excited to welcome Peacock’s world-class programming to America’s #1 TV streaming platform and help NBCUniversal build a bigger fan base through our industry-leading, audience development tools."

“We’re thrilled to add Peacock as the perfect complement to NBCUniversal’s industry-leading content offering across entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports programming on the Roku platform,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “Entertaining and informing our audiences at home, including Roku’s millions of users, is our top priority.”

Are you looking forward to checking out Peacock on Roku? Let us know in the comments!