Peacock Is Now Streaming Every Season of Cult Animated TV Show

Nearly two decades after it came to an end, a cult adult animated sitcom is streaming on Peacock. The NBCUnverisal streamer updates its content catalog monthly, bringing subscribers plenty of new streaming options from tried-and-true classic TV shows and movies like The Office and Clueless to newer titles such as Poker Face. Among Peacock’s extensive library of TV shows now available to stream is a hit video game comedy series.
The series in question is Code Monkeys. Running for 26 episodes across two seasons on the now defunct gaming and geek culture television network G4 from 2007 to 2008, the show paid homage to and parodied the 8-bit gaming era. All 26 episodes of the series can be streamed on Peacock.
Created by Adam de la Peña, the creator of Adult Swim’s Minoriteam and Comedy Central’s I’m With Busey, Code Monkeys is set in 1980s Sunnyvale, California and follows the adventures of fictional video game company GameaVision. The show centers around oddball game designers Dave (De la Peña) and Jerry (Matt Mariska) as they try to make it through the day at work.
The voice cast also features Andy Sipes as Bob “Big” T. Larrity and Dean Larrity, Dana Snyder as Todd and Benny, Tony Strickland as Black Steve, Gretchen McNeil as Mary, Suzanne Keilly as Clare, and Lionel Tubbins as Clarence.
Code Monkeys appealed to a relatively niche audience, but proved to be a popular title that gained a cult following. According to G4, the debut season was watched by more than 20 million people. The show’s crude humor drew comparisons to other iconic adult animated shows, with Virginia Heffernan of The New York Times writing that “South Park deadpan dominates the dialect here,” and the gags “have a fast free-for-all quality.” Viewers on IMDb gave the series a 7.2 out of 10 stars.
Both seasons of Code Monkeys are available to stream on Peacock now.
