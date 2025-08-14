Peacock Is Now Streaming Every Season of Cult Animated TV Show

Nearly two decades after it came to an end, a cult adult animated sitcom is streaming on Peacock. The NBCUnverisal streamer updates its content catalog monthly, bringing subscribers plenty of new streaming options from tried-and-true classic TV shows and movies like The Office and Clueless to newer titles such as Poker Face. Among Peacock’s extensive library of TV shows now available to stream is a hit video game comedy series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series in question is Code Monkeys. Running for 26 episodes across two seasons on the now defunct gaming and geek culture television network G4 from 2007 to 2008, the show paid homage to and parodied the 8-bit gaming era. All 26 episodes of the series can be streamed on Peacock.

Created by Adam de la Peña, the creator of Adult Swim’s Minoriteam and Comedy Central’s I’m With Busey, Code Monkeys is set in 1980s Sunnyvale, California and follows the adventures of fictional video game company GameaVision. The show centers around oddball game designers Dave (De la Peña) and Jerry (Matt Mariska) as they try to make it through the day at work.

The voice cast also features Andy Sipes as Bob “Big” T. Larrity and Dean Larrity, Dana Snyder as Todd and Benny, Tony Strickland as Black Steve, Gretchen McNeil as Mary, Suzanne Keilly as Clare, and Lionel Tubbins as Clarence.

Code Monkeys appealed to a relatively niche audience, but proved to be a popular title that gained a cult following. According to G4, the debut season was watched by more than 20 million people. The show’s crude humor drew comparisons to other iconic adult animated shows, with Virginia Heffernan of The New York Times writing that “South Park deadpan dominates the dialect here,” and the gags “have a fast free-for-all quality.” Viewers on IMDb gave the series a 7.2 out of 10 stars.

Both seasons of Code Monkeys are available to stream on Peacock now.

New on Peacock

Peacock has dozens of new streaming options for subscribers. A rush of fresh TV shows and movies arrived on the platform at the start of the month, with even more titles set to roll out in the coming weeks. See the full list of Peacock’s August 1st arrivals below.

Borderline (Peacock Exclusive)

27 Dresses

47 Ronin

Argo

Battleship

The Boss

Breakin’ All the Rules

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bill Durham

Clueless

Cowboys & Aliens

Dead Presidents

Dragonheart

Duplicity

Edge of Tomorrow

Elysium

The Faculty

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field of Dreams

Footloose

For the Love of the Game

Good Will Hunting

Grease

The Guardian

Happy Death Day

The Impossible

Joy Ride

Kindergarten Cop

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Ma

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Major Payne

The Man with the Iron Fists

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Mortal Engines

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Oblivion

Office Space

Old School

Pretty in Pink

R.I.P.D.

RV

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

School of Rock

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

She’s All That

The Smurfs

Super 8

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Think Like a Man

Trolls

Victor Frankenstein

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

What Happens in Vegas

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Burder Trial – Finale (WBTS)

Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)