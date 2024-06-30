Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in July 2024

July is upon us and that means new movie and TV options on many of your favorite streaming services. Peacock is no exception, with NBCUniversal's streamer recently announcing a wide array of additions and live programming throughout the month of July. From the Olympics to new Hallmark Christmas movies, there's something for just about everyone coming to Peacock in the weeks ahead. The Olympics kick off near the end of the month and, in addition to having live coverage of the Paris games, Peacock will have several original programs running alongside the event. Things kick off on July 26th with a highlight commentary series starring Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson. July 1st will see dozens upon dozens of films added to Peacock's streaming roster. Those additions include Bruce Almighty, Ghost Rider, Jaws, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Titanic, Transformers, Office Space, Nobody, and more. You can check out the complete lineup of Peacock's July additions below!

July 1st The Chosen: Season 4

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen 15th Anniversary Special

2 Guns

All Saints Christmas

American Pie

American Pie 2

Angel of Christmas

Angels and Ornaments

Annihilation

Arsenal

Bangkok Dangerous

Best of The Best

Between Worlds

The Big Lebowski

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path

A Biltmore Christmas

Black Girls

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Bridesmaids

Broadcasting Christmas

The Bronze

Bruce Almighty

Campfire Christmas

Catch a Christmas Star

Chasing Niagara

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas Heart

The Christmas House

The Christmas House 2: Deck

Those Halls

Christmas in Conway

The Christmas Parade

Christmas Sail

The Christmas Spirit

The Christmas Train

Christmas With a Kiss

Christmas With Tucker

Collateral

Contraband

Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch

A Dog Named Christmas

Drift

Drive Angry 3D

Enchanted Christmas

Fallen Angel

The Fifth Element

Fir Crazy

Fisherman's Friends

Foxcatcher

Friends & Family Christmas

Game Time

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Gone in Sixty Seconds

The Gospel According to André

Hell or High Water

Her Pen Pal

Hitched For the Holidays

Holiday Heritage

A Holiday in Harlem

The Holiday Stocking

Ice Sculpture Christmas

The Independent

It's Complicated

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Joe

Joyeux Noel

Kick-Ass

Knowing

Let It Snow

Letters To Juliet

Letters to Santa

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

Love Locks

Lucky Christmas

Madagascar

A Majestic Christmas

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

The Miracle Season

Monsters V. Aliens

My Christmas Guide

Mystic Christmas

Nadia

Naughty or Nice

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Nobody

Northpole

November Christmas

A Nutcracker Christmas

Office Space

One Christmas Eve

One Summer

Our Christmas Mural

A Paris Proposal

Paris, Wine & Romance

The Perfect Storm

Piranha 3-D

Piranha 3DD

Pitch Perfect

Profile

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

The Purge: Anarchy

Purple Rain

Repentance

Road to Perdition

The Rock

A Rose For Christmas

Scarface

A Season for Miracles

The Secret of Roan Inish

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told

Silver Bells

Soul Surfer

Sound of Christmas

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Summer Villa

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Titanic

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Under The Christmas Sky

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Wet Hot American Summer

Where Are You, Christmas?

Who's Your Caddy?

Window Wonderland

July 2nd El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

I Am Andrew Tate

Snapped, Season 33 – Finale (Oxygen)

July 3rd Chick Fight

Two Loves and a Bear

July 5th Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)

The life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time. Inside

The Wrong Stepmother

July 6th WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)

July 7th Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut

July 9th Banana: Season 1

Prey: Seasons 1-2

Snapped, Season 34 – Premiere (Oxygen)

July 11th The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)

The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, puts a playful competition spin on the bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park as they bulk up for winter hibernation. Over 150 days, the bears battle the elements – and each other – using brains and brawn to consume three million calories and gain up to 200 pounds in Nature's real-life survival show. Unbeknownst to the bears, their progress is being tracked and ranked for a television audience with narration that combines fascinating facts about bear behavior with clever color commentary. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)

July 12th Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

July 13th Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters

July 14th Rescuing Christmas

July 16th Popstar: Never Stop Stopping

Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)

Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)

July 18th The Dirty D, Season 3 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive) Those About To Die, Season 1 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)

THOSE ABOUT TO DIE is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told – the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most...blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

July 19th A Thousand and One

Deb's House, Season 1 – Finale (ALLBLK)

July 21st Love Island USA, Season 6 – Finale (Peacock Original)

LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new "bombshells" arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. A Very Vermont Christmas

July 22nd Hoof Dreams

July 23rd Ondine

Sins of the South, Season 1 – All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Oxygen)

July 24th The Ark, Season 2 – Premiere (SYFY)

Password: Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

July 25th Hart to Heart, Season 4 – Finale (Peacock Original)

In a series of conversations, A-list talent will join Kevin to reveal their honest, unfiltered and unexpected true selves. It's a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers. Each episode will be packed with meaningful conversation, open-dialogue, and a lot of heart.

July 26th Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will bring their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics' best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.

July 27th Gold Zone – Premiere (Peacock Original)

With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympic Games, Gold Zone will present viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time. The daily live show will guide fans through the excitement, triumphs, and emotion of the Games, scanning all the events that day to provide viewers with the most exhilarating moments and key races, routines, and finishes as they unfold live. Gold Zone's daily offering will provide viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.

July 28th An Ice Palace Romance

Watch With Alex Cooper – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Alex Cooper, the multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, the most listened-to podcast by women globally, will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.

July 29th Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 – Finale (USA)