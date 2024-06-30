Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in July 2024
Money in the Bank, Those About to Die, and the Olympics highlight Peacock's July offerings.
July is upon us and that means new movie and TV options on many of your favorite streaming services. Peacock is no exception, with NBCUniversal's streamer recently announcing a wide array of additions and live programming throughout the month of July. From the Olympics to new Hallmark Christmas movies, there's something for just about everyone coming to Peacock in the weeks ahead.
The Olympics kick off near the end of the month and, in addition to having live coverage of the Paris games, Peacock will have several original programs running alongside the event. Things kick off on July 26th with a highlight commentary series starring Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.
July 1st will see dozens upon dozens of films added to Peacock's streaming roster. Those additions include Bruce Almighty, Ghost Rider, Jaws, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Titanic, Transformers, Office Space, Nobody, and more.
You can check out the complete lineup of Peacock's July additions below!
July 1st
The Chosen: Season 4
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen 15th Anniversary Special
2 Guns
All Saints Christmas
American Pie
American Pie 2
Angel of Christmas
Angels and Ornaments
Annihilation
Arsenal
Bangkok Dangerous
Best of The Best
Between Worlds
The Big Lebowski
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path
A Biltmore Christmas
Black Girls
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Bridesmaids
Broadcasting Christmas
The Bronze
Bruce Almighty
Campfire Christmas
Catch a Christmas Star
Chasing Niagara
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas Heart
The Christmas House
The Christmas House 2: Deck
Those Halls
Christmas in Conway
The Christmas Parade
Christmas Sail
The Christmas Spirit
The Christmas Train
Christmas With a Kiss
Christmas With Tucker
Collateral
Contraband
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch
A Dog Named Christmas
Drift
Drive Angry 3D
Enchanted Christmas
Fallen Angel
The Fifth Element
Fir Crazy
Fisherman's Friends
Foxcatcher
Friends & Family Christmas
Game Time
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Gone in Sixty Seconds
The Gospel According to André
Hell or High Water
Her Pen Pal
Hitched For the Holidays
Holiday Heritage
A Holiday in Harlem
The Holiday Stocking
Ice Sculpture Christmas
The Independent
It's Complicated
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
Joe
Joyeux Noel
Kick-Ass
Knowing
Let It Snow
Letters To Juliet
Letters to Santa
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
Love Locks
Lucky Christmas
Madagascar
A Majestic Christmas
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
The Miracle Season
Monsters V. Aliens
My Christmas Guide
Mystic Christmas
Nadia
Naughty or Nice
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Nobody
Northpole
November Christmas
A Nutcracker Christmas
Office Space
One Christmas Eve
One Summer
Our Christmas Mural
A Paris Proposal
Paris, Wine & Romance
The Perfect Storm
Piranha 3-D
Piranha 3DD
Pitch Perfect
Profile
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
The Purge: Anarchy
Purple Rain
Repentance
Road to Perdition
The Rock
A Rose For Christmas
Scarface
A Season for Miracles
The Secret of Roan Inish
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told
Silver Bells
Soul Surfer
Sound of Christmas
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Summer Villa
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Titanic
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Under The Christmas Sky
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Wet Hot American Summer
Where Are You, Christmas?
Who's Your Caddy?
Window Wonderland
July 2nd
El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
I Am Andrew Tate
Snapped, Season 33 – Finale (Oxygen)
July 3rd
Chick Fight
Two Loves and a Bear
July 5th
Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
The life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time.
Inside
The Wrong Stepmother
July 6th
WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)
July 7th
Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut
July 9th
Banana: Season 1
Prey: Seasons 1-2
Snapped, Season 34 – Premiere (Oxygen)
July 11th
The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)
The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, puts a playful competition spin on the bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park as they bulk up for winter hibernation. Over 150 days, the bears battle the elements – and each other – using brains and brawn to consume three million calories and gain up to 200 pounds in Nature's real-life survival show. Unbeknownst to the bears, their progress is being tracked and ranked for a television audience with narration that combines fascinating facts about bear behavior with clever color commentary.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
July 12th
Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
July 13th
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters
July 14th
Rescuing Christmas
July 16th
Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)
Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)
July 18th
The Dirty D, Season 3 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)
Those About To Die, Season 1 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)
THOSE ABOUT TO DIE is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told – the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most...blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.
July 19th
A Thousand and One
Deb's House, Season 1 – Finale (ALLBLK)
July 21st
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Finale (Peacock Original)
LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new "bombshells" arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.
A Very Vermont Christmas
July 22nd
Hoof Dreams
July 23rd
Ondine
Sins of the South, Season 1 – All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Oxygen)
July 24th
The Ark, Season 2 – Premiere (SYFY)
Password: Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
July 25th
Hart to Heart, Season 4 – Finale (Peacock Original)
In a series of conversations, A-list talent will join Kevin to reveal their honest, unfiltered and unexpected true selves. It's a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers. Each episode will be packed with meaningful conversation, open-dialogue, and a lot of heart.
July 26th
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will bring their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics' best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.
July 27th
Gold Zone – Premiere (Peacock Original)
With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympic Games, Gold Zone will present viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time. The daily live show will guide fans through the excitement, triumphs, and emotion of the Games, scanning all the events that day to provide viewers with the most exhilarating moments and key races, routines, and finishes as they unfold live. Gold Zone's daily offering will provide viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.
July 28th
An Ice Palace Romance
Watch With Alex Cooper – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Alex Cooper, the multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, the most listened-to podcast by women globally, will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.
July 29th
Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 – Finale (USA)
July 31st
Burning
La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)
The Wailing
