Peacock Cancels Beloved Thriller Series After One Season

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol isn’t moving forward at Peacock. After 10 episodes hit the streamer last fall, Peacock executives opted not to renew the thriller for a second season. Based on Brown’s Da Vinci Code prequel novel, The Lost Symbol stars Ashley Zukerman in the role of Robert Langdon as he solves a series of lethal puzzles to put a global conspiracy to bed. All 10 episodes of the first season will still be able to watch on Peacock.

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,” Peacock said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.”

The series initially started off as an offering by NBC before being bumped to the network’s direct-to-consumer platform.

Zukerman was joined by Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp in the show.

“It’s something that, I think just from very early on knew that, by every metric, that should be something that weighs heavy, that people have such a love for that character, either in the films or the books. But I think it actually ended up giving me a freedom,” Zukerman previously told ComicBook.com. “I took the approach that we were leaning on their love for that character and that, actually, I could do something to explain that person. That just allowed me a distance and a freedom to both do my own thing, and also to bring in their love of that person that they do already appreciate.”

He added, “That was my approach and, whether that was by design to subvert any nerves or not, it seemed to work. Then once we got into the actual work of it, the scripts are just so occupying that nothing else seemed to matter. They were confounding enough. Where the story goes means that I couldn’t possibly tie myself to any other narrative. It wouldn’t fit. Everything that happens in our story is just occupying enough.”