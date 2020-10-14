Pennyworth Season 2 Adds Arrow's Jessica de Gouw and More

Pennyworth’s second season has added Arrow’s Jessica de Gout to the cast. But, The CW star won’t be the only one joining the fray, Simon Manyonda has also hopped aboard as Lucius Fox. This information comes courtesy of TVLine along with all the other people joining the Epix series this season. James Purefoy from The Following will be Captain Gulliver Troy. Also along with be Edward Hogg as Colonel Salt. Jesse Romeo will play Katie Browning as well. So, there is a whole lot of new to look forward to with Pennyworth Season 2. Epix describes Fox as “a young American scientist, precise. to the point of pedantry, deliberately calm, honest, and direct to a fault; he suffers no fools gladly. His friends would say he's a man of conscience; his enemies would say he's judgemental and dogmatic. An integral part of the DC Universe, this marks his introduction to the Wayne family."

Executive producer Danny Canon talked about how this property is really different with Comicbook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

"I don't think DC has ever done '60s England before. We know what Metropolis was like then, we know what Gotham was like then, but we don't know what it was like across the Atlantic," Cannon explained. "That was the great thing when we first started discussing the project, we started talking about what did London look like then. What's happened? Is history the same as it was in our history books or was it slightly different? What has advanced technology-wise? All of these questions were to create a world that these characters could fit into."

Comicbook.com actually talked about the quick look at the second season in the trailer earlier this week.

"The most beloved butler in comics history is returning for another fight to save the future of London. After the first critically-acclaimed season of Pennyworth, the prequel series about Batman's butler Alfred, Epix is bringing back the series for a second installment at the end of this year," "Season 2 of Pennyworth is set to debut on on December 13th, and fans finally have a glimpse at what will be in store when the series returns. During this year's virtual New York Comic Con, Epix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Pennyworth Season 2."

"Season 2 of Pennyworth will once again feature Jack Bannon as the titular Alfred, years before Bruce Wayne ever falls into his care. The series also stars Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz as Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane, the two people who eventually become Bruce Wayne's parents," "In addition to following Aflred's story, the second season of Pennyworth will dive even deeper into the saga of Martha and Thomas. It was confirmed back at DC FanDome that this season will deliver the news that Martha is pregnant with Thomas' child."

