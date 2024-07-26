SDCC 2024: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Stars Tease “More Mature” Season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is gearing up for its second season. Weeks after its first batch of eight episodes concluded on Disney+, the house of mouse officially renewed Rick Riordan’s world of gods and monsters for round two, with Riordan confirming shortly after that Season 2 will follow , which the stars expressed big excitement for at San Diego Comic-Con. On the page, The Sea of Monsters features Percy and company embarking into that titular ocean of beasts, the mythical version of the real world’s Bermuda Triangle, to find the Golden Fleece. While The Sea of Monsters book retains the energy and spirit of its predecessor The Lightning Thief, it does begin to turn the tone in a more mature direction, a pattern that continues throughout the core Percy Jackson pentalogy.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Gets “More Mature”

The Disney+ adaptation will follow the books’ tonal roadmap as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con following their Hall H panel, Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), and Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) teased that the second season feels both “older” and “more mature.”

“It feels older,” Scobell and Simhadri both said.

“It feels more mature,” Jeffries noted. “It’s definitely hyped up some.”

Simhadri added that the vibe going into production is “comfortable but different,” pointing out that the ensemble is feeling relaxed after having completed one season.

“Definitely confident,” Simhadri mentioned when asked about pressure with a sophomore installment. “I feel like there’s less of that pressure now because we got so much of that expository stuff out of the way. We have so much more room to play and work with our characters more freely.”

The trio joked that they are all in “bootcamp” right now ahead of filming.

“A lot of going over the scripts and a lot of stunt training,” Scobell said of his pre-season prep. “We haven’t done it yet, but we’re going to do some underwater training, some stuff in the pool. So much meetings, stuff about the plot and the script. It’s fun.”

“Tracking character arcs and seeing how everyone develops over the course of the season,” Simhadri added. “It’s good to keep track of it so you know how to build your character.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 goes into production later this summer. For a full recap of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians SDCC panel, click here.