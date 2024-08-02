Photos: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Begins Filming

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is gearing up for its sophomore season. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels began its run on Disney+ in December 2023, airing an eight-episode season that chronicled the events of The Lightning Thief. Shortly after Percy Jackson Season 1’s finale aired, the house of mouse gave the green light for a second season, one which was immediately confirmed to adapt Riordan’s second Percy Jackson book, The Sea of Monsters. All eyes looked to a summer start date for production, and that anticipation was amplified when the Percy Jackson cast and producers hit San Diego Comic-Con in July to hype up the upcoming commencement of filming.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Begins Filming

The demigods are back.

As confirmed through various posts on social media, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 has begun filming.

Director James Bobin shared the first image on July 31st, a deliberately blurry shot of a Percy Jackson Season 2 film slate that he noted was being used for a “camera test.” The words “ANNABETH NYC” are visible on the slate, hinting at a possible flashback of Leah Jeffries’s daughter of Athena in Season 2.

Executive producer Becky Riordan revealed the next tidbit on August 1st, responding to a shared concept art image of Camp Half-Blood’s big house.

“We need it, but that is a problem with sets,” Becky said of the scrapped practical big house from Season 1. “From in the producers tent I am looking at the side of a set on the outer bare wall plywood side. Inside they are filming the opening scene of season 2 and it is perfect.”

Finally, cinematographer Jules O’Loughlin posted another film slate on August 2nd, exclaiming, “Let’s go!!” in the caption. O’Loughlin’s slate does not specify a scene title but rather labels the scene as “1.4,” indicating that production is already on its fourth scene of Percy Jackson Season 2’s first episode.

All signs so far point to Percy Jackson Season 2’s first days of filming being set in either New York or Camp Half-Blood. The majority of Season 2 will venture to the Sea of Monsters, or as it is known in the mortal world, the Bermuda Triangle, as new quest leader Clarisse La Rue (Dior Goodjohn) pursues the Golden Fleece in an effort to save Camp Half-Blood.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is now in production.