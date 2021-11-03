Percy Jackson Creator Gives Disney+ Series Update

Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan actually gave fans a look at everything going on with the Disney+ series this week. On Twitter, the writer talked about some different projects that he’s got brewing with Netflix as well. But, for dedicated Percy Jackson and The Olympians fans, this is just some great news. The last fans had heard, there was a “very positive” meeting about the reboot and they still have not announced a star yet. Actors from the previous films actually said they support Riordan and would do anything to help make this new version a success. But, there just hasn’t been a big announcement from either Disney Entertainment or 20th Century Studios yet. However, with a Disney+ Day celebration looming in a few weeks, maybe that could change. See what Riordan tweeted right here.

Idk who still doesn’t know and needs to hear this, but: – Percy Jackson is being adapted as a series for Disney+ – #SolangeloBook is happening with @MarkDoesStuff – Kane Chronicles is being adapted for Netflix – DAUGHTER OF THE DEEP is being adapted for Disney w/ @AditiBKapil”

Previously, the creator had a few words about how the process with Disney was going earlier this year on his personal website.

“We had a very positive conversation yesterday (Friday, Aug. 20) with the top executives at the various branches of the Disney television organization: Disney Entertainment, Disney TV, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+. This was the first time all of us had been in the same room (well, Zoom room) so we could make sure we were all getting the same information and sharing the same goals,” Riordan wrote.

“Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is “all in,” as they put it, about making this show and doing it right. A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it,” he continued. “They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way. We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to. You all have made a difference. You always do. Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!”

