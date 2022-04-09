Netflix Releases Trailer for Pete Davidson’s Marmaduke Movie

Netflix just revealed a trailer for their new Marmaduke movie. Pete Davidson is playing the iconic comics character. Andrew McMeel Entertainment and Legacy Classic s are producing the film. In the animated movie, Marmaduke is trying to enter the Westminster dog show, but unfortunately, he keeps falling into trouble. If that weren’t enough, the pup has competition. J.K. Simmons plays Zeus, a fierce rival for Marmaduke. It will be interesting to see Davidson bounce off of Simmons’ comedic style. In fact, there’s a ton of amazing voice talent for this movie. David Koechner from The Office, Jason Anthony, and Shelby Young will also be along.

On the production side of things, Mar A.Z. Dippé will be directing the movie with Matt Phillip Whelan. Byron Kavanaugh wrote the script for Marmaduke. Storyberry is handling the animation efforts on the Netflix movie. Of course, fans are familiar with the Owen Wilson movie back in 2010. This seems poised to go in a bit of a different direction. Brad Anderson created Marmaduke back in 1954 and sadly passed away in 2015. Davidson is approaching the challenge of different projects away from Saturday Night Live.

“I will be there as long as they allow me to be,” Davidson explained to ET‘s Lauren Zima. “I think I’m very lucky to be on that show and I’m really lucky to have Lorne Michaels as, you know, not only a mentor and a boss, but a friend. I’ll be there as long as they allow it.”

When it comes to movie projects these days, Davidson is open for SNL castmates and fans to see him in a more dramatic capacity. He’s been in a few things so far, it will be interesting to see where it all leads.

“I think we sent out the screeners this week, so I’m really looking forward to that,” he revealed. He also shared that his mom has seen the film. “Yeah my mom’s seen it. It’s a love letter to pretty much my whole family. My mom, sister, and my dad,” Davidson revealed. “And she saw it at the screening and she really loved it and it really meant a lot to me. I think we made her proud.”

Netflix recently launched Trivia Quest on their service, if you’re looking for something to add to game night ahead of the movie. “Launching April 1, Trivia Quest is Netflix’s first daily, interactive trivia series. It takes players on a mission to help our hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world. One new episode will be available every day in April (30 total), with each episode featuring 24 questions (12 standard and 12 hard) across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Each question is a multiple-choice play, with four potential answers to choose from. It’s all based on etermax’s hit Trivia Crack, the #1 multi-platform trivia franchise in the world. And it’s up to you to select the right answers and save the day!”

