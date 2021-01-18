Phineas and Ferb Star Has Perfect Joke About Iconic Episode

Phineas and Ferb fans are celebrating aglets and Vincent Martella would like some credit for the development. People who are familiar with the series will recognize that the shoestring ends were central to the plot of 2009’s “Tip of the Day.” Phineas and Ferb are no strangers to silly, immensely catchy songs. There’s usually one per episode. But, the aglet-themed one is a fan-favorite for its general absurdity and niche humor. Not a ton of people knew what that end of a shoestring was called, but as @simplyidyllic pointed out, there’s an entire generation of kids who are well-aware. Sneakerheads everywhere rejoice, your strange hobby is a little bit more understood because of efforts by people like this.

The creators of the series mentioned the need to keep innovating heading into Candace Against the Universe. Newcomers and long-time fans are crucial to Phineas and Ferb’s overall success.

you all owe me a thank you https://t.co/z8ks2V08Ee — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) January 17, 2021

"It's a tightrope walk when you have a whole generation of [fans] that you know are going to tune into this, and you want to give them stuff, but you also want to give the new people something that they can they can digest," co-creator Dan Povenmire explained. "But we just wanted to make sure that the people who grew up with Phineas and Ferb would love the movie. We're hoping that this show gets watched in college dorm rooms all over the country."

