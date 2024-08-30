Pluto TV: New Movies and Channels Being Added in September 2024

The month of September kicks off this weekend, and that means some changes are coming to most of the popular streaming services, both free and subscription-based. In addition to new content coming to services like Netflix and Hulu, free streamers like Pluto TV also have plenty of arrivals planned for the upcoming month. Pluto’s September programming actually includes the arrival of more movies, as well as the launch of some new streaming channels.

There are a ton of movies hitting Pluto TV in September, many of which have rotated in and out of the service’s lineup before. The September arrivals include First Blood, Raiders of the Lost Ark, School of Rock, The Crow, Point Break, Scary Movie, and a whole lot more.

As far as new channels are concerned, Pluto’s September additions cover a few different bases. There are new martial arts and wrestling channels on their way, as well as some reality TV options and a sitcom channel dedicated solely to Cheers and Frasier.

You can check out the complete list of Pluto’s new movies and channels below!

New Movies in September

30 Minutes Or Less

A Christmas Gift

A Miracle Before Christmas

A River Runs Through It

Across the Universe

All Styles

All the Pretty Horses

The Animal

Atl Playboy Part 1 & 2

Bad Asses

Bad Asses on the Bayou

Bats

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America

Beverly Hills Ninja

Big

Black Girl Erupted

Blankman

Blossom

Boomerang

Boondock Saints

Bound

The Brothers Grimm

Brown Sugar

Cadillac Records

Call Her King

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

The Christmas Clapback

Christmas Party Crashers

Clerks

Clue

Coming to America

Country Strong

Crossover

Dance Flick

Dance For Me

Deadly Entanglement

Desperate Measures

Disturbia

Domino

Eddie Murphy Raw

Face/Off

Faceless After Dark

Failure to Launch

Fear of a Black Hat

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The Fighting Temptations

Filly Brown

First Blood

The First Noelle

The First Wives Club

Fools Rush In

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Fun Size

Game of Deceit

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost

Good Burger

Harlem Nights

Heist (2015)

High School High

A Holiday Chance

Holiday Hideaway

The Honeymooners

Hoop Dreams

Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

I Got Problemz

I Like It Like That

Imani

In & Out

In Too Deep

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of The Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Infidelity

It Could Happen to You

Jackass 3

Jackass Number Two

Jackass: The Movie

Jane Got A Gun

John Carpenter’s Starman

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Just One of the Guys

Juwanna Mann

Karen

Kingpin

Lethal Legacy

Lila and Eve

Little Man

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard (2005)

Look Who’s Talking

Loser

Luv

A Message from Brianna

Mo’ Money

The Monster Squad

Multiplicity

My Perfect Wedding

Necessary Roughness

No Country for Old Men

Norbit

Obsession

Old School

Open

The Original Kings of Comedy

Paid In Full (2002)

Payback

Pet

Point Break

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Practical Magic

Pretty in Pink

Quinceanera

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red Winter

The Ring Two

The Ring

Road Trip

Rocketman

Rolling Into Christmas

Romper Stomper

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

The School Of Rock

The Score

Secret Window

She’s The Man

Showdown At The Grand

Slackers

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soul Santa

Sound Of Christmas

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Stalked Within

Stripes (1981)

Sydney White

That Thing You Do!

The Crow

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Getaway

The Harder They Come

The Last Letter

The Last Seduction

The Lazarus Effect

The Missing

The Name of the Rose

The Reading

The Wash

The Whole Nine Yards

The Woman in Black 2

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Trophy Wife

Tropic Thunder

True to The Game 3

Two for the Money

Under His Influence

The Untouchables

Urban Cowboy

Used Cars (1980)

Wayward

A Wesley Christmas

When The Game Stands Tall

When We Were Kings

Who Gets The Dog?

The Wood

Acapulco Shore (NEW CHANNEL)

“Welcome to Acapulco Shore: where the fights, drama and chaos are non-stop. Tune-in to see the contestants on one of the wildest journeys on television. The party doesn’t stop on Acapulco Shore; join the fun!”

Cheers + Frasier (NEW CHANNEL)

“Sometimes you want to go where you know everybody’s name. Whether it’s a barstool in Boston or a shrink’s couch in Seattle, there’s always a place for you on Pluto TV’s Cheers + Frasier channel.”

La Familia del Barrio (NEW CHANNEL)

“The very successful adult animation La familia del barrio is on Pluto TV. This Mexican family will mock reality with a high dose of dark humor. Everything can happen in this hilarious series.”

ONE Championship TV (NEW CHANNEL)

“Experience all the action from the world’s largest martial arts organization on ONE Championship TV, featuring MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more! Check out the best fighters on the planet, weekly events, and behind-the-scenes originals!”

Pluto TV Novelas (NEW CHANNEL)

“We offer you the most complete catalog of novelas for free, to watch whenever and wherever you want. The novelas that accompany you over time: the most memorable and the ones that move you. Powerful, emotional and current stories.”

Queens of Reality (NEW CHANNEL)

“Take a personal look at all your favorite reality stars, as well as their family and friends’ most exciting moments as they enjoy everyday life, navigate family dramas, celebrate their biggest moments and so much more right here on Queens of Reality.”

WOW – Women of Wrestling (NEW CHANNEL)

“Channel dedicated to the premier all-female sports entertainment property features new and previous seasons of your favorite WOW Superheroes in epic high-energy matches.”