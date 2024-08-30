Pluto TV: New Movies and Channels Being Added in September 2024

The month of September kicks off this weekend, and that means some changes are coming to most of the popular streaming services, both free and subscription-based. In addition to new content coming to services like Netflix and Hulu, free streamers like Pluto TV also have plenty of arrivals planned for the upcoming month. Pluto’s September programming actually includes the arrival of more movies, as well as the launch of some new streaming channels.
There are a ton of movies hitting Pluto TV in September, many of which have rotated in and out of the service’s lineup before. The September arrivals include First Blood, Raiders of the Lost Ark, School of Rock, The Crow, Point Break, Scary Movie, and a whole lot more.
As far as new channels are concerned, Pluto’s September additions cover a few different bases. There are new martial arts and wrestling channels on their way, as well as some reality TV options and a sitcom channel dedicated solely to Cheers and Frasier.
You can check out the complete list of Pluto’s new movies and channels below!
New Movies in September
30 Minutes Or Less
A Christmas Gift
A Miracle Before Christmas
A River Runs Through It
Across the Universe
All Styles
All the Pretty Horses
The Animal
Atl Playboy Part 1 & 2
Bad Asses
Bad Asses on the Bayou
Bats
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
Beverly Hills Ninja
Big
Black Girl Erupted
Blankman
Blossom
Boomerang
Boondock Saints
Bound
The Brothers Grimm
Brown Sugar
Cadillac Records
Call Her King
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
The Christmas Clapback
Christmas Party Crashers
Clerks
Clue
Coming to America
Country Strong
Crossover
Dance Flick
Dance For Me
Deadly Entanglement
Desperate Measures
Disturbia
Domino
Eddie Murphy Raw
Face/Off
Faceless After Dark
Failure to Launch
Fear of a Black Hat
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
The Fighting Temptations
Filly Brown
First Blood
The First Noelle
The First Wives Club
Fools Rush In
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Fun Size
Game of Deceit
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost
Good Burger
Harlem Nights
Heist (2015)
High School High
A Holiday Chance
Holiday Hideaway
The Honeymooners
Hoop Dreams
Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
I Got Problemz
I Like It Like That
Imani
In & Out
In Too Deep
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of The Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Infidelity
It Could Happen to You
Jackass 3
Jackass Number Two
Jackass: The Movie
Jane Got A Gun
John Carpenter’s Starman
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Just One of the Guys
Juwanna Mann
Karen
Kingpin
Lethal Legacy
Lila and Eve
Little Man
Little Nicky
The Longest Yard (2005)
Look Who’s Talking
Loser
Luv
A Message from Brianna
Mo’ Money
The Monster Squad
Multiplicity
My Perfect Wedding
Necessary Roughness
No Country for Old Men
Norbit
Obsession
Old School
Open
The Original Kings of Comedy
Paid In Full (2002)
Payback
Pet
Point Break
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Practical Magic
Pretty in Pink
Quinceanera
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Red Winter
The Ring Two
The Ring
Road Trip
Rocketman
Rolling Into Christmas
Romper Stomper
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
The School Of Rock
The Score
Secret Window
She’s The Man
Showdown At The Grand
Slackers
Sleepwalkers (1992)
Soul Santa
Sound Of Christmas
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Stalked Within
Stripes (1981)
Sydney White
That Thing You Do!
The Crow
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Getaway
The Harder They Come
The Last Letter
The Last Seduction
The Lazarus Effect
The Missing
The Name of the Rose
The Reading
The Wash
The Whole Nine Yards
The Woman in Black 2
Tommy Boy
Top Gun
Trophy Wife
Tropic Thunder
True to The Game 3
Two for the Money
Under His Influence
The Untouchables
Urban Cowboy
Used Cars (1980)
Wayward
A Wesley Christmas
When The Game Stands Tall
When We Were Kings
Who Gets The Dog?
The Wood
Acapulco Shore (NEW CHANNEL)
“Welcome to Acapulco Shore: where the fights, drama and chaos are non-stop. Tune-in to see the contestants on one of the wildest journeys on television. The party doesn’t stop on Acapulco Shore; join the fun!”
Cheers + Frasier (NEW CHANNEL)
“Sometimes you want to go where you know everybody’s name. Whether it’s a barstool in Boston or a shrink’s couch in Seattle, there’s always a place for you on Pluto TV’s Cheers + Frasier channel.”
La Familia del Barrio (NEW CHANNEL)
“The very successful adult animation La familia del barrio is on Pluto TV. This Mexican family will mock reality with a high dose of dark humor. Everything can happen in this hilarious series.”
ONE Championship TV (NEW CHANNEL)
“Experience all the action from the world’s largest martial arts organization on ONE Championship TV, featuring MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more! Check out the best fighters on the planet, weekly events, and behind-the-scenes originals!”
Pluto TV Novelas (NEW CHANNEL)
“We offer you the most complete catalog of novelas for free, to watch whenever and wherever you want. The novelas that accompany you over time: the most memorable and the ones that move you. Powerful, emotional and current stories.”
Queens of Reality (NEW CHANNEL)
“Take a personal look at all your favorite reality stars, as well as their family and friends’ most exciting moments as they enjoy everyday life, navigate family dramas, celebrate their biggest moments and so much more right here on Queens of Reality.”
WOW – Women of Wrestling (NEW CHANNEL)
“Channel dedicated to the premier all-female sports entertainment property features new and previous seasons of your favorite WOW Superheroes in epic high-energy matches.”