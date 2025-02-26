Poker Face Finally Confirms Season 2 News (And Reveals First Look at New Episodes)

After more than two years, Peacock has finally shared some news on Poker Face Season 2. The streamer shared four images from the new installment, promising that it is “coming soon.” According to a report by Variety, the season will likely premiere in the spring, but an exact release date has not been announced. The preview images show Natasha Lyonne back in character as Charlie Cale, along with newcomers John Mulaney and Cynthia Erivo. That’s just the tip of the celebrity iceberg coming this season. Series creator Rian Johnson and Lyonne issued a joint statement to accompany these first look images.

“Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time,” they said. “From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

POKER FACE — Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Cynthia Erivo — (Photo by: PEACOCK)

Poker Face Season 2 will break the trend of shortening seasons for streaming series, with 12 episodes where the first season had only ten. The show stars Lyonne as a cocktail waitress with an uncanny ability to tell when someone is lying, no matter what. She helps investigate murders in a case-of-the-week format, with the audience usually knowing the solution before the characters do.

Season 1 was a critical darling and a ratings success, so it’s no surprise that stars are lining up to appear in Season 2. The cast reportedly includes Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Corey Hawkins, David Krumholtz, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, John Cho, Justin Theroux, Kathrine Narducci, Katie Holmes, Kevin Corrigan, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martindale, Menalie Lynskey, Patti Harrison, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola, and Simon Rex. There are reportedly more stars to be announced later.

POKER FACE — Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, John Mulaney — (Photo by: PEACOCK)

Poker Face Season 1 got four Emmy nominations after it premiered in 2023, and Judith Light won the award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her performance in Episode 5, “Time of the Monkey.” Lyonne was also nominated in the lead actress category, while the other two nominations were for production design and stunt coordination. The series has a 98% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and needless to say, anticipation for Season 2 is high among critics and fans.

Poker Face Season 1 is streaming now on Peacock. Season 2 is “coming soon” — possibly in the spring.