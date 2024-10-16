Poker Face Season 2 Adds Saturday Night Live and Ted Lasso Favorites to Cast

As production continues on Season 2 of Poker Face, the acclaimed Rian Johnson detective story keeps adding more big names to its already stellar cast. Natasha Lyonne is obviously returning to lead the new season of Peacock’s hit series, and she’s going to be joined by an all-star lineup of series newcomers, continuing the trend of big guest stars from Season 1.

According to Deadline, comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney has joined the cast of Poker Face Season 2, along with fellow SNL alum Ego Nwodim and Ted Lasso Emmy-winner Sam Richardson. Details about their characters are being kept under wraps, as is most of the new season’s plot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to these three new additions, the Poker Face Season 2 cast already boasted a fantastic lineup of guest stars that includes Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Katie Holmes (Batman Begins), Gabby Hoffman (Transparent), Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals), Sherry Cola (Shortcomings), Kevin Corrigan (Narcos: Mexico), Ben Marshall (SNL‘s Please Don’t Destroy), Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), BJ Novak (The Office), and Margo Martindale (Justified).

Poker Face follows Charlie (Lyonne), who has the extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying. Charlie takes to the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and at each stop encounters new characters and strange crimes that she just can’t help but solve.

The first season saw Charlie take on a different mystery case with each episode, leading to guest-starring stints from some really big names. Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tim Meadows, Ellen Barkin, Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson, Lil Red Howery, John Ratzenberger, and Ron Perlman all appeared in at least one episode of Season 1, with Benjamin Bratt playing a supporting role for about half of the season.

In the final episode of Season 1, Charlie ended up drawing some negative attention from a crime boss played by Rhea Perlman. That event will be what leads to much of the action in Season 2.

Earlier this year, while Poker Face Season 2 was still being written, Lyonne shared her excitement for what the series had in store for its sophomore outing.

“Well, we’re back in the writer’s room now. It’s all happening. It’s pretty exciting,” she told Screen Rant. “And yeah, the episodes are popping. It’s almost as if they’ve been percolating in Rian Johnson’s amniotic center for as long as, I guess that’s what is that, 9 to 24 months. So it’s really been coming alive in a very exciting way.”

In addition to starring in the lead role, Lyonne produces Poker Face alongside Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman.

Season 2 of Poker Face doesn’t have a release date just yet, but the entire first season is available to stream on Peacock.