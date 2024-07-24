Poker Face Season 2 Adds Narcos and Please Don’t Destroy Stars to Cast

Production on the second season of Peacock’s Poker Face is underway and the beloved original series has just added four more to its cast. On Tuesday, it was announced that Euphoria‘s Kathrine Narducci, Shortcomings‘ Sherry Cola, Narcos: Mexico‘s Kevin Corrigan, and Please Do Not Destroy‘s Ben Marshall are all set to guest star in Season 2 of Poker Face. No details on who the actors are playing was provided at this time. The second season of the series does not yet have an expected release date.

The additions of Narducci, Cola, Corrigan, and Marshall come a week after the announcement of a first group of guest stars for the season. That group includes Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, Bob Roberts), Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, Ray Donovan), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent, Eric) and Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals, Only Murders in the Building).

Created by Rian Johnson, Poker Face follows Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), who has the extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying. Charlie takes to the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and at each stop encounters new characters and strange crimes that she just can’t help but solve.

What Will Season 2 of Poker Face Be About?

While details about Season 2 of Poker Face are few, it is expected that the new season will deal with the fallout of the Season 1 finale which saw Charlie draw the ire of crime boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman) — something that seems set to open up new mysteries.

“We certainly have ideas,” showrunner Nora Zuckerman explained previously. “There’s a lot of stuff we wanted to do in Season 1 that we kind of put aside and said, we love this, but we’ll wait. The details are still being ironed out. It was such an early pickup; I don’t think anybody expected it so soon. So, it’s a real exciting prospect.”

“We’re so much more educated now on how to write this show and how to innovate on the form that I think when we go back and take a look at some of those worlds or characters or murders that we set aside, we might find fresh ways in,” Lilla Zuckerman added. “And we’ve seen this kind of formula works, messing around with different tones works, meeting new dastardly characters every week works. So, I think we can go into Season 2 with a lot of confidence and a lot of creativity.”